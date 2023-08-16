Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Leiv Schreiber) in “Golda.” The film is at its best when Mirren and Schreiber share scenes; these moments demonstrate her strength and cunning nature.
Positioning itself as the next chapter in “The Iron Lady” series, “Golda” feels more like watching a movie inside a smoke-filled paper bag than a cinematic experience.
Helen Mirren is hardly recognizable in three and a half hours of heavy makeup and prosthetics. The Oscar-winning actress is calmly fierce in the role of the fourth Prime Minister of Israel, in office from 1969 to 1974. Much like “The Iron Lady” and many historical biopics, the screenplay focuses on a particular event for the plot, using flashbacks to fill in historical pin marks. Oscar-winning short film director Guy Nattiv helms this project, never elevating it above stagnant ‘90s biopics shown in classrooms. The makeup team should certainly be proud of their work — however, 75 percent of the film is told in unnecessary close-up.
“We’ve got trouble with the neighbors again,” Prime Minister Golda Meir explains to U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber). With Egypt and Syria at its doorstep, a tired, weary and cancerous grandmother figure must lead an entire country through its darkest moments. Swollen ankles and a cigarette nearby, Golda and military leaders work tirelessly to outsmart the forces trying to dismantle her country. In every cabinet meeting, what burdens her most are the casualty numbers. As the men talk, Golda constantly steals glances at one of the stenographers, whose son is on the front lines. This was her superpower: making everyone feel seen, heard and understood. With a catastrophic first day of the war, Golda digs her heels in for a long fight.
The film opens with historical vignettes to get the audience up to speed with time, place and situations. We’re first introduced to the Prime Minister in front of a formal committee, where she has no problem lighting a cigarette before explaining decisions that led to mass casualties. The film takes every opportunity to highlight her love of smoke. Even as she receives secret treatments for lymphoma in the hospital morgue, away from the public eye, she puffs away before the treatment begins. Aside from achievements in makeup, “Golda” does succeed in creating a stressful environment with brown and beige claustrophobic rooms. Composer Dascha Dauenhauer creates plucking string sounds, as if instruments are intentionally being played incorrectly to further the tension. Suspense over the leader’s health, dire situation on the front lines and chess match with the U.S. government is sustained for the full length of the film.
Unintentionally crafted like a made-for-television procedural drama, “Golda” is at its best when Mirren and Schreiber share scenes. Drawing a line in the sand on the phone or in person, forcing him to eat borscht: These moments demonstrate her strength and cunning nature. Historians might pick at what information is included — and what is not — while the average viewer will walk away with a Wikipedia sense of history. For all of “The Iron Lady”’s faults and failures as a film, it did include an underlying sense of entertainment and neutrality regarding Margaret Thatcher. “Golda,” comparatively, is as plain as paper, devoid of anything colorful or cheerful, and Nattiv never finds a way to make the subject matter appealing. While it’s unfair to pit “Golda” against “Oppenheimer,” both films are essentially about people in rooms discussing blowing things up — yet one finds a way to be captivating and the other does not.
Final Thought: The makeup and Mirren’s dedication are not enough to elevate “Golda” beyond a historical film gathering dust in a library.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.