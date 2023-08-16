Positioning itself as the next chapter in “The Iron Lady” series, “Golda” feels more like watching a movie inside a smoke-filled paper bag than a cinematic experience.

Helen Mirren is hardly recognizable in three and a half hours of heavy makeup and prosthetics. The Oscar-winning actress is calmly fierce in the role of the fourth Prime Minister of Israel, in office from 1969 to 1974. Much like “The Iron Lady” and many historical biopics, the screenplay focuses on a particular event for the plot, using flashbacks to fill in historical pin marks. Oscar-winning short film director Guy Nattiv helms this project, never elevating it above stagnant ‘90s biopics shown in classrooms. The makeup team should certainly be proud of their work — however, 75 percent of the film is told in unnecessary close-up.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

