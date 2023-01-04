Remakes of successful foreign films are always suspect. On the one hand, is it just Hollywood trying to cash in from another countries box office? Or is it an honest opportunity to bring a touching and entertaining story to an even larger audience? Marc Forster (“The Kite Runner,” “Quantum of Solace”) isn’t a niche director, he isn’t a genre specific filmmaker and works on small indies like “Monsters Ball” to big budgets like “World War Z.” Forster and his team have tweaked the original “A Man Called Ove” just enough to make this adaptation fresh, relevant and worth revisiting. Fredrik Backman’s original book is a modern-day Grinch story. “A Man Called Otto,” as it’s been renamed, gives Tom Hanks another opportunity to play a not-so-nice-guy, following his prosthetics performance in “Elvis.”
Self-appointed neighborhood rule enforcer, cantankerous Otto Anderson is the walking definition of “doesn’t he have anything better to do.” The answer is no. Otto is a widower whose zest for life and purpose died right along with his wife. His morning consists of threatening dog owners, barking at residents who drive incorrectly, and Otto is out every morning minding others’ business. His new neighbors arrive just in time to save him from joining his wife prematurely. Otto can’t find a reason to live, other than criticizing the new family of four moving in, so he steps away from the noose to get involved. The ebbs and flows of his despair continue as he finds more reasons to engage in others’ lives, including a former student of his wife and a stray cat.
The book and film in which this adaptation is based talks openly and frankly about suicide, not something you see generally in a family film. “A Man Called Otto” is quite funny, and Hanks excels at playing the grouch with a heart of gold. The biggest drag on this story, as in both film versions, are the flashbacks. Here the young Otto is played by Hanks’ son Truman, a creative casting twist, but these scenes still serve as a distraction to the present day story. Mariana Treviño is a real scene stealer as the non-licensed neighbor with two kids and one on the way. She more than holds her own with the two-time Oscar-winning Hanks, and the reworking of that character, now named Marisol, is greatly improved.
With all the feels, and a new polished update, “A Man Called Otto” isn’t a cinematic game changer. It’s not a film you will remember for very long, especially debuting during awards season when so many other creative and original films are begging for your attention. It’s a stay home and enjoy type of film, because you have seen everything else, versus a rush out and see something new and exciting on the big screen. While screenwriter David Magee’s nuances are few, the subtle update of a transgender character into the story is one of the film’s most successful alterations.
Final Thought: The English language update of this film lands with improved modern script narratives and fundamental cinematic challenges.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
