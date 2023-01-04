Remakes of successful foreign films are always suspect. On the one hand, is it just Hollywood trying to cash in from another countries box office? Or is it an honest opportunity to bring a touching and entertaining story to an even larger audience? Marc Forster (“The Kite Runner,” “Quantum of Solace”) isn’t a niche director, he isn’t a genre specific filmmaker and works on small indies like “Monsters Ball” to big budgets like “World War Z.” Forster and his team have tweaked the original “A Man Called Ove” just enough to make this adaptation fresh, relevant and worth revisiting. Fredrik Backman’s original book is a modern-day Grinch story. “A Man Called Otto,” as it’s been renamed, gives Tom Hanks another opportunity to play a not-so-nice-guy, following his prosthetics performance in “Elvis.”

Self-appointed neighborhood rule enforcer, cantankerous Otto Anderson is the walking definition of “doesn’t he have anything better to do.” The answer is no. Otto is a widower whose zest for life and purpose died right along with his wife. His morning consists of threatening dog owners, barking at residents who drive incorrectly, and Otto is out every morning minding others’ business. His new neighbors arrive just in time to save him from joining his wife prematurely. Otto can’t find a reason to live, other than criticizing the new family of four moving in, so he steps away from the noose to get involved. The ebbs and flows of his despair continue as he finds more reasons to engage in others’ lives, including a former student of his wife and a stray cat.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription