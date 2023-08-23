With a title like “Retribution,” you expect the latest Liam Neeson flick to fall in line with others like “Memory,” “Blacklight,” or “Cold Pursuit.” In what functions like a pandemic-era film, we find Neeson behind the wheel of a car the entire length of the film. No running, no fighting and no shooting. While his character’s children are in the back seat, they are never shown in the same shot. It’s a cheap, lazy thriller with deplorable dialogue and a cartoon villain. To keep the action fans, who assume they’re in for another round of “Taken,” you will get a car explosion every 22 minutes. Unfortunately for those who like suspense, if you know the Hollywood action movie formula, you can point out the villain in the credits before Neeson’s face ever appears on screen.

What starts off as a normal morning before work quickly takes a wrong turn as high stakes investor Matt Turner (Neeson), working and parenting long past the retirement age, is en route to drop his teenagers at school. “There is a bomb under your seat,” a mysterious voice says on the cell phone. The rules of this deadly game prohibit Matt and his children from exiting the car, as the person on the other end of the phone indicates there is a pressure switch attached to the device. As the family drives around the city, Matt watches partners of his firm succumb to the madman. Money is the objective here and Matt and his greedy partners have been stockpiling loads of it for years.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

