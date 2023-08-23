With a title like “Retribution,” you expect the latest Liam Neeson flick to fall in line with others like “Memory,” “Blacklight,” or “Cold Pursuit.” In what functions like a pandemic-era film, we find Neeson behind the wheel of a car the entire length of the film. No running, no fighting and no shooting. While his character’s children are in the back seat, they are never shown in the same shot. It’s a cheap, lazy thriller with deplorable dialogue and a cartoon villain. To keep the action fans, who assume they’re in for another round of “Taken,” you will get a car explosion every 22 minutes. Unfortunately for those who like suspense, if you know the Hollywood action movie formula, you can point out the villain in the credits before Neeson’s face ever appears on screen.
What starts off as a normal morning before work quickly takes a wrong turn as high stakes investor Matt Turner (Neeson), working and parenting long past the retirement age, is en route to drop his teenagers at school. “There is a bomb under your seat,” a mysterious voice says on the cell phone. The rules of this deadly game prohibit Matt and his children from exiting the car, as the person on the other end of the phone indicates there is a pressure switch attached to the device. As the family drives around the city, Matt watches partners of his firm succumb to the madman. Money is the objective here and Matt and his greedy partners have been stockpiling loads of it for years.
These single-actor movies — behind the wheel, in space or in a phone booth — were a fad in the 2000s. Some worked, others tanked and the rate of success depended more on the actor chosen for the role than the plot. Most fans buying a ticket to a Neeson film want to see the Irish actor running around killing bad guys, not driving a $100k car in panic mode. Neeson simply isn’t the right guy for the film, which might explain why “Retribution” is taking a back seat, with a limited theatrical release. Director Nimród Antal, whose previous films include the 2010 reboot of “Predator” and the forgotten 2007 dud “Vacancy,” with Kate Beckinsale, has a track record of artistic laziness.
While it doesn’t quite make it into the “so bad it’s entertaining” category of terrible films, “Retribution” does offer some unintended laughs. Neeson screaming at his children to get in the car during the opening moments, only to later be screaming at them to get out of the car is quite goofy. Each of these moments are delivered in a hyperrealistic and overly dramatic fashion. The script is the real failure here, highlighted by Neeson having conversations on the phone where we don’t hear the other side, in a terrible attempt to speed through character-building. Someone somewhere said “Let’s make ‘Speed’ but with Liam Neeson.” At 71 years old, Neeson might still be in the driver’s seat, but his weapon of choice here is name recognition alone.
Final Thought: Unintended laughs, cringe-worthy dialogue and a toilet paper plot reduce the latest Neeson thriller to an embarrassment.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.