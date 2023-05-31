Halle Bailey stars as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid.” Reviews for the film are mixed, typical for these remakes, which are double the running time of the animated predecessors and filled with unnecessary excess.
Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.” The most agreeable element to the remake is the talent of Bailey, who simultaneously captures the essence of Ariel from the animated version while equally making it her own.
Melissa McCarthy stars as Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.” The disappointment of McCarthy’s less menacing Ursula is one thing, but her lack of “body language” in the iconic “Poor Unfortunate Souls” number is another.
Disney’s latest live-action remake “The Little Mermaid” made a splash at the Memorial Day weekend box office. With more than $115 million during the long weekend, it ranks as the fifth-best opening for the holiday. Still a long swim to reach the bloated $250 million-plus budget that took more than four years to bring to the screen.
Reviews from critics are mixed, typical for these remakes, which are double the running time of the animated predecessors and filled with unnecessary excess. The original, which debuted in 1989, told the story of the young mermaid wanting legs and romance in less than 90 minutes.
