Disney’s latest live-action remake “The Little Mermaid” made a splash at the Memorial Day weekend box office. With more than $115 million during the long weekend, it ranks as the fifth-best opening for the holiday. Still a long swim to reach the bloated $250 million-plus budget that took more than four years to bring to the screen.

Reviews from critics are mixed, typical for these remakes, which are double the running time of the animated predecessors and filled with unnecessary excess. The original, which debuted in 1989, told the story of the young mermaid wanting legs and romance in less than 90 minutes.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

