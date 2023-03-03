As Michael B. Jordan steps into the director’s chair, the third installment of the “Creed” franchise gains emotional maturity. While Sylvester Stallone sits this one out, it’s the 2023 secret weapon Jonathan Majors who gives the film its credence. Do we really need a third film about Adonis Creed making his way through life, out of his father and Rocky’s shadow? No, but Jordan, now a superstar of his own making, uses this as both practice and a showcase for what his career has in store. In many ways, “Creed III” is more of the same: two major boxing fights, the centerpiece and the climax, with flashbacks, pain and, of course, the predictable outcome. Jordan is smart enough to lean into Major’s acting talent for much of the film and to get creative with how the fight scenes are shown.

Like most trilogies, you have to go all the way back to before the beginning and learn something about the main character that was never mentioned before. Here it’s the rough childhood of Adonis and his best friend Damian. Bad judgement from the two teens ruined one’s life, leaving Damian behind bars for 18 years. As the past returns from the shadows, it finds world champion Adonis Creed (Jordan) retired and training the next generation of champions. He is now focused on his wife (Tessa Thompson) and daughter instead of body blows and broken bones. That shifts when Damian returns, opening old wounds.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription