Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, left, and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson, right, star in “Creed III.” The film has all the bells and whistles, but the selling point is the oiled up muscles standing in the ring: two actors who represent the future of Hollywood.
Tessa Thompson, left, and Michael B. Jordan star in “Creed III.” The plot finds world champion Adonis Creed (Jordan) retired and training the next generation of champions.
Jonathan Majors stars in "Creed III." Mainstream audiences are just getting caught up with what Jonathan Majors fans have known for a while — that we have only scratched the surface of his talent.
As Michael B. Jordan steps into the director’s chair, the third installment of the “Creed” franchise gains emotional maturity. While Sylvester Stallone sits this one out, it’s the 2023 secret weapon Jonathan Majors who gives the film its credence. Do we really need a third film about Adonis Creed making his way through life, out of his father and Rocky’s shadow? No, but Jordan, now a superstar of his own making, uses this as both practice and a showcase for what his career has in store. In many ways, “Creed III” is more of the same: two major boxing fights, the centerpiece and the climax, with flashbacks, pain and, of course, the predictable outcome. Jordan is smart enough to lean into Major’s acting talent for much of the film and to get creative with how the fight scenes are shown.
Like most trilogies, you have to go all the way back to before the beginning and learn something about the main character that was never mentioned before. Here it’s the rough childhood of Adonis and his best friend Damian. Bad judgement from the two teens ruined one’s life, leaving Damian behind bars for 18 years. As the past returns from the shadows, it finds world champion Adonis Creed (Jordan) retired and training the next generation of champions. He is now focused on his wife (Tessa Thompson) and daughter instead of body blows and broken bones. That shifts when Damian returns, opening old wounds.
The camera work is snazzy and the editing sharp. “Creed III” has all the bells and whistles, but the selling point is the oiled up muscles standing in the ring: two actors who represent the future of Hollywood. Jordan’s entry into directing holds a lot of promise, and while this isn’t some award-worthy debut, it showcases what he has learned from working with Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed”). Mainstream audiences are just getting caught up with what Jonathan Majors fans have known for a while — that we have only scratched the surface of his talent. His second time in the last three weeks starring in a trilogy and as a villain, thankfully he is given much more to work here than “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
While pitting two blood brothers against each other for a knockout fight is hardly a unique plot device, it’s certainly one that sells tickets. “Creed III” doesn’t land “Warrior” (the 2011 MMA film starring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton) status, but it’s more ambitious than “Creed II.” One of the script’s weakest plotlines involves Phylicia Rashad and how abrupt her character’s screen time is dealt with. The training montages reach for new ground but provide nothing more than a bathroom break. The film’s final shot likely answers the question whether we will see these characters again.
Final Thought: Jordan proves a steady director while Majors flexes his acting muscles.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
