An excited press core started the day very early for Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money." Opening at the end of September in theaters nationwide, the director of "I, Tonya" and "Lars and the Real Girl," delivers the true story about Keith Gill (Paul Dano) and the Game Stop story that shocked Wall Street. Told in full “Big Short” style, it’s entertaining but with a lot of information to take in. Also in the cast is Seth Rogan, Shailene Woodley, and Pete Davidson.

Characters are introduced by their net worth, which changes throughout the course of the film. Like “Big Short”, a variety of everyday people are included in the story, to see how the financial phenomenon affected nurses (America Ferrera) or retail employees (Anthony Ramos). Full of energy, “Dumb Money” is really a showcase for the evolving talent of Dano, who continues to prove there are no limits to the performances he can deliver.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

