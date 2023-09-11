“Wicked Little Letters" reunits Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley from “The Lost Daughter." This very British comedy is somewhat a true story about two neighbors who can’t get along because of their differences.
Paul Dano stars in director Craig Gillespie's “Dumb Money."
Sony Pictures/Courtesy
First time director Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction" stars Jeffrey Wright is a dripping wet satire of the modern black experience in America.
Claire Folger/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
StudioCanal/Courtesy
Actor-turned-director Viggo Mortensen's second feature film, “The Dead Don’t Hurt," shows the frontier west from the eyes of a woman, played exquisitely by Vicky Krieps.
An excited press core started the day very early for Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money." Opening at the end of September in theaters nationwide, the director of "I, Tonya" and "Lars and the Real Girl," delivers the true story about Keith Gill (Paul Dano) and the Game Stop story that shocked Wall Street. Told in full “Big Short” style, it’s entertaining but with a lot of information to take in. Also in the cast is Seth Rogan, Shailene Woodley, and Pete Davidson.
Characters are introduced by their net worth, which changes throughout the course of the film. Like “Big Short”, a variety of everyday people are included in the story, to see how the financial phenomenon affected nurses (America Ferrera) or retail employees (Anthony Ramos). Full of energy, “Dumb Money” is really a showcase for the evolving talent of Dano, who continues to prove there are no limits to the performances he can deliver.
One of the many world premieres included first time director Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction”, starring Jeffrey Wright. Funnier than “Dumb Money”, “American Fiction” is a dripping wet satire of the modern black experience in America. An oddball comedy written with precision, allowing Wright not only the chance to showcase leading actor talent, but an award worthy play for best actor in comedy categories.
Easily the funniest and most entertaining film of the festival yet, this crowd pleaser brushes uncomfortable topics in a creative way, never giving the audience exactly what they expect. Wright is joined by Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Sterling K. Brown and Issa Rae.
Vulgarity has never been as funny as in the “Wicked Little Letters”, reuniting Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley from “The Lost Daughter”. This very British comedy is somewhat a true story about two neighbors who can’t get along because of their differences. The honorable and very religious Edith Swan (Colman) is receiving letters containing filthy language. She accuses the fowl mouth, unmarried, and untamed, single mother Rose Gooding (Buckley) who lives next door.
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything from Colman, she surprises again. While more than just a comedy of errors, “Wicked Little Letters”, MVP is Anjana Vasan, the small town’s first female police officer who keeps the story moving to is conclusion that had a full audience roaring with laughter. Also Golden Globes bate, director Thea Sharrock (“Me Before You”) delivers a very accessible little film that fairly balances important subject matter with lots of entertainment.
No laughing matter, the sophomore feature from actor turned director Viggo Mortensen finds the actor in another western. The frontier west from the eyes of a woman, played exquisitely by Vicky Krieps. “The Dead Don’t Hurt” lacks urgency and enthusiasm. Its slow pace eats at much of what Mortensen is trying to portray. The nonlinear and uneven narrative is told like a long-winded grandfather who can’t collect his thoughts to finish a story. The editing is no help here as we hit one cliché after another with genre tropes.
The score, cinematography and overall design of the film won’t give you much to discuss either. Solly McLeod as the entitled, spoiled rotten villain is one of the film’s more energetic characters. Giving the audience at least some reason to stick around for the very predictable comeuppance. The somber flick rides off into a quiet, unsatisfactory, sunset.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
