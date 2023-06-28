Mel Gibson stars in “Confidential Informant.” The film is selling Gibson as the marquee name, although most of his scenes are angrily smoking behind a desk yelling bad lines with bizarre shadows on his face.
Dominic Purcell, left, and Nick Stahl, right, star in “Confidential Informant.” Films like this once occupied space on video store shelves, they were the cheap buys between the box office hits and the cool indie films.
Kate Bosworth stars in “Confidential Informant.” You won’t find a single impressive cinematic element in the film. It’s a frustrating nickel-and-dime budget without a shred of creativity or nuance.
With ’80s nostalgic adventures on the big screen this weekend, counter-programming has another ’80s star on smaller screens. Mel Gibson’s new crime drama “Confidential Informant” revives the after-midnight movies HBO built a reputation around.
The opening credits take the viewer on a ratchet kaleidoscope tour of a dirty New York City and military flashbacks then dumps us in an alleyway where the story begins. Director Michael Oblowitz, whose credits include bargain-bin Steven Segal movies, offers us a poor man’s “Sin City,” with embarrassing voiceovers and the kind of editing you would find in a high school journalism lab. The cinematography style is wildly inconsistent — every scene with Kate Bosworth is bathed in a futuristic yellow, while the rest is poorly lit with a grainy filter.
NYPD detective Tom Moran (Dominic Purcell) is dying of intestinal cancer. In debt and barely supporting his loving wife (Kate Bosworth) and son, a lifetime of service to the police department hasn’t produced financial stability. His partner, Mike Thorton (Nick Stahl) is drug and alcohol-addicted, wasting money on strippers and cheap thrills. Moran decides dying in the line of duty would secure a big payday for his family versus retiring and settling for a measly pension. “Having something to die for is better than having nothing to live for,” he says. The two cops conjure up a dangerous plan, incorporating their informant on a drug case who is dying of AIDs.
The film is selling Gibson as the marquee name, although most of his scenes are angrily smoking behind a desk and yelling bad lines with bizarre shadows on his face. He will throw out cheesy lines like: “Don’t drool over this just yet. Belief is a graveyard.” In place of a musical score, a house beat plays from the opening credits to nearly the finale. It’s unnerving, having this beat playing that doesn’t complement the story and is poorly balanced against the dialogue, making it difficult to hear some scenes — not that anything worth hearing is ever said. You won’t find a single impressive cinematic element in “Confidential Informant.” It’s a frustrating nickel-and-dime budget without a shred of creativity or nuance.
Films like this once occupied space on video store shelves, they were the cheap buys between the box office hits and the cool indie films. The same can be said for streaming and the endless amount of content consumers go through. This film uses an outdated storyboard model, no longer viable in a world of cinema where audiences want to be impressed, not placated. Heavy words, a shootout, female nudity — it’s a familiar ’90s movie-making cycle that HBO used to brand itself twenty years ago. Audiences have matured and advanced, and so have platforms like HBO, now Max. Yet directors like Michael Oblowitz haven’t learned from the mistakes of previous flops.
Final Thought: Void of any cinematic creativity, “Confidential Informant” is a strong contender for one of the worst films released in 2023.
