With ’80s nostalgic adventures on the big screen this weekend, counter-programming has another ’80s star on smaller screens. Mel Gibson’s new crime drama “Confidential Informant” revives the after-midnight movies HBO built a reputation around.

The opening credits take the viewer on a ratchet kaleidoscope tour of a dirty New York City and military flashbacks then dumps us in an alleyway where the story begins. Director Michael Oblowitz, whose credits include bargain-bin Steven Segal movies, offers us a poor man’s “Sin City,” with embarrassing voiceovers and the kind of editing you would find in a high school journalism lab. The cinematography style is wildly inconsistent — every scene with Kate Bosworth is bathed in a futuristic yellow, while the rest is poorly lit with a grainy filter.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

