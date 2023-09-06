Perhaps the most misleading title and poster of the season. “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” is based on a true story of two young women and their lifelong friendship. It’s those true elements that too often rescue the film from familiar territory. From the director of “Pitch Perfect 3,” it’s at least a step in the right cinematic direction for Sie. What starts off as a story about pursuing the career path that makes you happy, versus the one your parents prefer, diverges into a subplot about cooking. There’s a “Devil Wears Prada” element to the plot, except it’s about the music industry and Bette Midler’s devil is compassionate. More subplots about relationships, family dynamics and baking cakes to attract men (where we get the title), yet the bulk of the film is actually somewhere between “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Big Sick.” Yes, this is a cancer film.
Bored studying for law school, introverted Jane (Yara Shahidi) comes alive when she starts baking. Her specialty is cake recipes, which she modifies with unusual ingredients. Her childhood best friend Corrine (Odessa A’zion) dragged her to Los Angeles, so she could work in the music industry, Jane works in the mail room so they can hang out. Corrine is also the extrovert, pushing Jane out of the apartment and whipping up the idea of using sugar to attract men. While the two cohabitating women couldn’t be more opposite, their love for each other is contagious to everyone around them. Their 50 cakes for 50 different Los Angeles bars became an exciting weekly event, until Corrine’s seizure. A brain tumor is to blame for all those headaches she’s been having. Suddenly boys, cakes, music and law school, mean little compared to surviving.
A vein of creativity runs through “Sitting in Bars with Cake”, like icing hidden inside bitter layers of cake. It battles against the cinematic cliches the director uses as a go-to. For instance, the running joke about Jane’s nerdy obsession with NPR”s “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross is quite good. Yet Corrine’s parents, portrayed by Ron Livingston and Martha Kelly are cutting room floor “Schitt’s Creek” characters. The filmmakers want you to cry, and they pull every heartstring and bra strap along the way. The creativity only happens in flashes, instead of emotional investment in the plot and characters, it’s more of “name which film its borrowing from now.” Shahidi and A’zion are both excellent, mostly authentic in their performances and a good thing, because there’s little aid from weak supporting characters.
Baking musical montages and an overreliance on pop music, keys you into the teenage female demo. “Sitting in Bars with Cake” isn’t a theatrical experience, which is precisely why the MGM Studio-funded project is landing on Amazon Prime. As the film juggles subplots, the narrative and focus are diluted. Based on the book, with diversity and inclusion changed to reach a wider audience, it’s a film that comes across as overly produced. Like a Cheesecake Factory menu, with far too many options, where mediocrity is the main ingredient. The intimate conversations between Jane and Corrine, about life unlived and unspoken truths, are the heartbeat and talking points of the film.
Final Thought: Between the cake and cancer, this challenging true story struggles to find unique flavors.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
