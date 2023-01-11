With “Avatar” continuing to dominate much of the cinematic conversation, and awards season now in full swing, there are not a lot of original options at the box office. Which is the perfect time to explore Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Broker” finally being released.

The film’s journey began in May when Song Kang-ho (“Parasite,” “Snowpiercer”) took the best actor prize at Cannes. Koreeda’s previously film “The Truth,” an English-language film starring Catherine Deneuve and Ethan Hawke, was an outlying dud that I’m sure we have all forgotten. Here, he returns to form in a captivating screenplay that unfolds with predictable curiosity. It’s as “Little Miss Sunshine”-type road trip, only the van isn’t filled with family members — exactly the opposite: characters abandoned at infancy by their mothers.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

