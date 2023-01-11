With “Avatar” continuing to dominate much of the cinematic conversation, and awards season now in full swing, there are not a lot of original options at the box office. Which is the perfect time to explore Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Broker” finally being released.
The film’s journey began in May when Song Kang-ho (“Parasite,” “Snowpiercer”) took the best actor prize at Cannes. Koreeda’s previously film “The Truth,” an English-language film starring Catherine Deneuve and Ethan Hawke, was an outlying dud that I’m sure we have all forgotten. Here, he returns to form in a captivating screenplay that unfolds with predictable curiosity. It’s as “Little Miss Sunshine”-type road trip, only the van isn’t filled with family members — exactly the opposite: characters abandoned at infancy by their mothers.
In a local town, we find a deposit box for unwanted babies. Women who want to ensure no harm comes to their child can leave the baby in the safe, warm location, monitored by cameras. Dong-soo (Dong-won Gang), himself abandoned as a child, is one of the caretakers at the facility. Children cling to him because of his empathy and complete understanding of children at any age. However, on the side, Dong-soo and his friend Sang-hyeon (Kang-ho) run a baby brokering scheme. If a child is left with a note saying “I’ll be back,” they turn to the black market, and after careful research, ensure the baby is placed in a good home for a handsome sum. In the case of the latest drop-off, the mother returns, her circumstances dire. Two female detectives are tracking both the baby-selling operation and the mother for other crimes.
Like his Oscar-nominated film “Shoplifters,” Koreeda again toys with moral ambiguity in the screenplay. It’s the element of the film that keeps the audience engaged and likely the nuanced calculation an American version would miss. With the constant questioning of what is right and what is wrong in these specific circumstances, each character must decide where to draw the line. Is it wrong to sell an abandoned baby to a loving family who can’t have a child of their own? One character says, “We are a car filled with liars.” Despite its theme and subject matter, “Broker” flourishes with sweet moments in the ambiguous Koreeda style. For a film that’s specifically about “lack of parents,” “Broker” is quite the family film.
The two female detectives following this van aren’t always the most engaging element of the story. Of course, it’s a piece in this larger puzzle. Despite anticipating where this story likely ends, there are a few small surprises — it’s the journey, not the destination that matters. Song Kang-ho might be the marquee draw, but it’s Dong-won Gang who steals the show. The portrayal of kindness and love to all children around him is something rare and beautiful; Taking his own pain and trying to prevent others from experiencing it.
“Broker” conjures internal debate as you are watching the story. If watching at home, you could pause at any moment and discuss, with varied opinions, whether ends justify the means. Koreeda has designed the film in a specific way that answers or dismisses all those questions by its conclusion. Perhaps overly long in segments and could benefit from a tighter edit, “Broker” still lands among the better films debuting in 2022.
Final Thought: A terrific family film, about a lack of family.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
