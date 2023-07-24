It wasn’t “The Flash” or any other superhero sequel. Not even Tom Cruise and the latest stunt driven “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” could garner kind of buzz the double feature known as Barbenheimer has amassed. Of course, that’s Greta Gerwig’s pop culture “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, and auteur filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s epic historical talking drama “Oppenheimer,” which released on the same day, catering to very different audiences, both flourishing with creativity and originality. Distributed by rival studios Warner Bros. (“Barbie”) and Universal (“Oppenheimer”), not even the greatest PR stuntman could have imagined how social media would create such a marketing tool. Instead of rivalry it became a double ticket event.
Cinemas are cashing in as well, actively scheduling the showtimes so patrons can see both films, which results in over five hours of continuous viewing if you choose. Should you see the two most talked about films in one sitting? It’s a jolting experience going from a comedy that’s full of color and performances to such an intense wartime experience. Both filmmakers are challenging themselves in new ways that pay off in dividends. Following the success of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” “Barbie” is the most commercial and big budget outing for actress turned Oscar-nominated director. The creativity in the script by Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach is the highlight and sure to garner awards consideration in that category.
“Oppenheimer”, which chronicles the creation of the atom bomb, is the most actor friendly and performance-focused film of Nolan’s career. You expect the stunning cinematography and mind-blowing sound to be staples in a Nolan experience. Yet this time it’s the performances that are most impressive. Cillian Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt at Kitty Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss deliver their best work to date. Nolan’s ability to create such sharp tension and suspense in a film that’s mostly characters in various rooms talking is quite an achievement. Like with most of his films, there is a lot of information, characters and layers that both require ultimate focus from the viewer and likely repeat viewings.
“Barbie” is not a children's movie, and the restlessness of children in the theater proves you should leave them at home. “Why is everyone laughing, Mommy?” was heard repeatedly at previews around the country. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, makes it very clear to his girlfriend Barbie that “it’s always Barbie and Ken, never just Ken." Yet it might be Gosling who lands the acting accolades for the movie. Gerwig’s take on the male doll is one of the most clever creations in the film. Gosling is given a character that allows him to expose acting talent we haven’t seen from him before. His performance is the heartbeat of the film. In the style, with attention to Mattel’s history of the iconic toy, Gerwig has really created something that will be discussed for some time.
“Oppenheimer” is the bigger achievement, not that we need to compare the two. It’s one of the largest ensemble casts ever assembled, scattered with actors Nolan has worked with in the past, some of the very best character actors, and up-and-coming talent. If the first hour of the film is how to build it, the second hour answers that question, while the third is about if we should have in the first place. It’s a captivating deep dive into history, morality and a guilty conscious. Barbenheimer will continue to be discussed throughout the year as both films will resurface and compete against each other during awards season.
