It wasn’t “The Flash” or any other superhero sequel. Not even Tom Cruise and the latest stunt driven “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” could garner kind of buzz the double feature known as Barbenheimer has amassed. Of course, that’s Greta Gerwig’s pop culture “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, and auteur filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s epic historical talking drama “Oppenheimer,” which released on the same day, catering to very different audiences, both flourishing with creativity and originality. Distributed by rival studios Warner Bros. (“Barbie”) and Universal (“Oppenheimer”), not even the greatest PR stuntman could have imagined how social media would create such a marketing tool. Instead of rivalry it became a double ticket event.

Cinemas are cashing in as well, actively scheduling the showtimes so patrons can see both films, which results in over five hours of continuous viewing if you choose. Should you see the two most talked about films in one sitting? It’s a jolting experience going from a comedy that’s full of color and performances to such an intense wartime experience. Both filmmakers are challenging themselves in new ways that pay off in dividends. Following the success of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” “Barbie” is the most commercial and big budget outing for actress turned Oscar-nominated director. The creativity in the script by Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach is the highlight and sure to garner awards consideration in that category.

