Artist Boat invites you to help celebrate World Ocean Day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at R.A. Apffel East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston.
World Ocean Day gives participants an opportunity to honor, help protect and conserve our world’s shared oceans.
Activities are free, but parking will be $15 to enter the beach area.
If you can’t make it but still want to do your part or if you need more information, visit artistboat.org/world-ocean-day-festival.
JUNETEENTH KICKS OFF
If you’ve been a reader of this newspaper any length of time, you know how important Juneteenth is to Galveston County — and now the entire nation is urged to celebrate after it was designated as a federal holiday last summer.
Numerous Juneteenth events are planned over the next couple of weeks, but here are a few to put on your radar for the upcoming week.
The city of Texas City’s Gospel Fest is back and will be featuring Galveston’s own gospel group The Stinson’s, which is an all-male group consisting of brothers and their sons. Other musical artists will be on program and yours truly will be the mistress of ceremonies.
The free event will begin at 7 p.m. June 10 at New Life Church, 1112 Seventh St. N. in Texas City.
Check back next week for more Juneteenth events in the county or check out the Juneteenth listings that are running in the paper as well.
LAGOONFEST TEXAS
The addition of Lagoonfest Texas at Lago Mar, 13900 Crystal View Blvd. in Texas City, has been a huge success with its crystal-clear lagoon, water activities, live music events and more.
New this year to its entertainment schedule will be the addition of performances by acrobat artists Joel Herzfeld — known for his handstands and performances on the cyr wheel, a large steel ring — and Marilyn Espana, a fourth generation circus performer adept on the Russian swing and highwire.
And, if you or your kiddos like mermaids, some will be on hand to mingle with guests, pose for photos and more.
Lagoonfest Texas will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sundays.
Tickets are $22 a person for ages 3 and older; ages 2 and younger are free.
For tickets and information, visit lagoonfesttexas.com.
DIVOTS FOR DEVEREUX
The 19th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 23 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City.
So get ready to put on your island outdoor summer attire for an evening of fun, mingling and dancing to the tunes of Jerry Diaz & Hannah’s Reef throughout the night.
For tickets, visit devereuxspirit.org.
