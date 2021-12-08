This weekend, some major awards contenders will debut for audiences to see what critics have been buzzing about for weeks.
Steven Spielberg’s musical remake “West Side Story” leads the pack, offering a modern update on the tarnished Oscar-winning best picture of 1961. Amazon has two films hitting its service this weekend, the first being Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” starring the controversial casting of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic Lucy and Desi. The other is Riz Ahmed in “Encounter,” the hidden gem. Not in awards consideration is Netflix’s “The Unforgivable,” starring Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis.
CAN ‘WEST SIDE STORY’ CONVERT NEW FANS?
Full disclosure: Spielberg’s “West Side Story” was my and likely other non-Broadway fans’ entry point into the material. Having never experienced the Broadway show, nor the original film, or even heard a single song, my assessment on the remake is solely based on what’s between the on-screen credits. The musical opens with a bunch of rowdy white boys dressed like Abercrombie & Fitch models, eagerly wanting to fight with the Puerto Rican community.
The leader of this pompous group of trouble makers is the reformed Tony (Ansel Elgort) who instantly falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler), from across the imaginary enemy lines. The ragtag gangs call themselves Jets and Sharks, although it’s never explained why. It’s “Romeo and Juliet” under a different name, with musical lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
This musical, like half the others, stops the narrative and plot to sing a song, then continues when it’s finished. Some musicals like “Chicago,” or even this year’s “Cyrano,” understand that everyone watching a movie isn’t necessarily a musical or Broadway fan and have one song not only give you vast amounts of information and character building but can even span the length of days or weeks.
The fact that the Spanish dialogue isn’t subtitled is the least of this film’s problems. For those simply looking at this film without prior knowledge, its long running time of more than two hours only makes you care less about Elgort’s Tony.
Spielberg filled most of the major roles with professional singers and dancers who — lucky for him and us — also can act. It’s not enough, however, to catch non-fans and left me pondering why Spielberg and all his resources would choose this remake over all the voiceless stories he could have made.
THE LUCILLE BALL YOU DON’T KNOW
“Being the Ricardos” almost had a casting issue. After Cate Blanchett dropped out of playing Lucille Ball, fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman stepped in. If you go into Sorkin’s flick with the understanding that Kidman isn’t trying to embody Ball, everything makes more sense. In fact, you could totally ignore who Kidman and Bardem are playing and the film, about the industry, would work just as well.
Sorkin’s screenplay is strong as he takes a behind-the-scenes look at the politics, controversy, stress and ambition of these two actors who faced a tumultuous week while filming their hit television show. To understand the impressiveness of Kidman’s performance, you have to see Ball outside of “I Love Lucy.” Bardem nails the charisma of Desi Arnaz, and both actors, especially in scenes together, ignite the material.
Sorkin’s weakness is in the direction, although it’s better than in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Molly’s Game.” Another detractor in “Being the Ricardos” is the modern-day staged interviews of producers and people from the show looking back; it amounts to nothing more than an unnecessary distraction.
A standout scene between Lucy and co-star Vivian (Nina Arianda), discussing why Ethel can’t be the pretty-sexy one, is an example of the film’s strengths. Lucy explains that Vivian, as Ethel, must represent the housewives watching the show.
It’s the type brutal conversation Sorkin has built a career on and that the actors elevate here. Sorkin uses the pacing of “The West Wing” as a model for this film, always keeping the cast in motion, discussing and having heated meetings.
BEST FILM OF THE YEAR?
“Encounter” is arguably one of the best films of the year. Amazon’s other new release stars last year’s best actor nominee Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) as a father desperately trying to protect his children. But the audience isn’t sure from what exactly.
Flirting dangerously with the bait-and-switch concept of selling the audience one type of movie in the trailer but delivering something different altogether, it’s a gamble that pays off big time.
Writer/director Michael Pearce plays with genre, starting off as a science-fiction-virus-type thriller that slowly morphs into an intense road trip. It’s the clever writing and intensity of Ahmed that allow this unusual film to deliver such an emotional impact.
Ahmed juggles a character with almost dual personalities and heads into dark places, all under the guise of fatherhood. Octavia Spencer also pops up halfway through the film. The less you know about “Encounter,” the better the “switch” element will work and provide a greater emotional impact.
SANDRA BULLOCK’S TV MOVIE OF THE WEEK
Finally, a film with no awards prospects, “The Unforgivable,” features Sandra Bullock at her most somber. Netflix’s new dramatic thriller follows a woman released from prison after killing a cop. The story of what actually happened plays out in traumatic flashbacks, as Bullock’s character desperately tries to find her younger sister.
It’s all plot turns and little emotion or intensity, as the story falls apart the second after you start analyzing exactly how you got to the ending. The filmmakers have certainly been inspired by the dreary, wintery mood of “Mare of Easttown.”
It has a television-movie -of-the-week feel to it that’s just slightly higher quality than something you might see on the Lifetime channel, thanks to star power from Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio and Viola Davis.
“The Unforgivable” isn’t the worst option, but I would save this one for airplane viewing or after you’ve exhausted better options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.