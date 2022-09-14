There’s much to enjoy about “The Woman King” and even more to celebrate. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s big-studio, semi-historical epic is full of exciting roles, characters and colors.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis (“Fences,” “Suicide Squad”) steps onto the screen as head of an elite group of warriors, and it’s one of her finest moments. Power, rage, physicality and strength are present in her stance and attitude; all before she speaks her first line. Davis’ presence dominates this production, as she usually does.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

