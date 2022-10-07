John David Washington, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie star in “Amsterdam,” which released into theaters Friday, Oct. 7. Toying with history, bending truths and making characters more colorful is something director David O. Russell masters. He turns this story about real people into an entertaining yet sophisticated three-stooges-type romp.
David O. Russell’s latest film isn’t as bad as other critics suggest. It’s charming and quirky in its unique David O. Russell kind of way. It’s far more enjoyable than his last film, “Joy,” and more whimsically fun than “American Hustle.”
While it’s not as polished and prolific as “The Fighter” or heart-tugging as “Silver Linings Playbook,” Russell has written a delightful story about love versus hate. No surprise Christian Bale’s performance is the centerpiece of the film. His ability to take these off-kilter characters, finding the right balance between caricature and relatability, is impressive each time. Aside from his witty way with words, Russell’s second most remarkable talent is assembling a cast, and “Amsterdam” is bursting with co-stars and cameos.
During World War I, three people meet under extreme circumstances. Dr. Burt Berendsen (Bale) was the guy from Park Avenue with the humanity to stand with Harold Woodman (John David Washington) and his African American unit when other leaders would not. They cemented a bond that lasted from the battlefield to the operating room, where both received their share of life-changing wounds. Later, they meet unapologetic nurse Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie). After the war, the trio stays in Amsterdam, where they live a peaceful lifestyle free of judgment and restraint. Their life of bliss comes to an end when Burt must return stateside to his wife and his practice. Everything goes haywire, and the three friends will reunite for the adventure of a lifetime.
One look at Bale’s dysfunctional character, his wiry hair, wandering glass eye, and clown-like demeanor set the tone for the rest of the film. Every scene offers some fresh, new faces, like Taylor Swift, and some past Russell collaborators, like Robert De Niro. The cameos keep the narrative humming along, especially in the beginning, as the story takes shape. “Amsterdam” is a mixing bowl of genres, jumping from one to another in various acts: action, who-dun-it, comedy, etc. Russell’s screenplay tackles everything from racism and social status to American consumerism. Yet his underlying theme about veterans and their contribution to our freedoms is understated and uniquely illustrated here.
Toying with history, bending truths and making characters more colorful is something Russell masters. He turns this story about real people into an entertaining yet sophisticated three-stooges-type romp. While the pivoting narration between the three main characters is one of the many aspects that some might say is overkill, Russell’s excess is our gain. Between his performance here and a villainous turn in “Thor: Love & Thunder,” Bale continues to perform at a level most actors can’t match. “Amsterdam” might not be competitive for the upcoming awards season. Still, it is an enjoyable film, even without that prestige or label.
Final Thought: David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” is a sophisticated, three-stooge-like mystery that’s ultimately a love letter to veterans.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
