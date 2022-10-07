David O. Russell’s latest film isn’t as bad as other critics suggest. It’s charming and quirky in its unique David O. Russell kind of way. It’s far more enjoyable than his last film, “Joy,” and more whimsically fun than “American Hustle.”

While it’s not as polished and prolific as “The Fighter” or heart-tugging as “Silver Linings Playbook,” Russell has written a delightful story about love versus hate. No surprise Christian Bale’s performance is the centerpiece of the film. His ability to take these off-kilter characters, finding the right balance between caricature and relatability, is impressive each time. Aside from his witty way with words, Russell’s second most remarkable talent is assembling a cast, and “Amsterdam” is bursting with co-stars and cameos.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

