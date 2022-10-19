“The Good Nurse” is a horror movie for adults who don’t like horror movies. With Netflix’s “Dahmer” dominating the streaming service and Halloween around the corner, “The Good Nurse” benefits on both fronts.
Jessica Chastain’s first film since winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” exhibits how she and co-star and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne can elevate a mediocre script.
NETFLIX/Courtesy
“The Good Nurse” is a horror movie for adults who don’t like horror movies. With Netflix’s “Dahmer” dominating the streaming service and Halloween around the corner, “The Good Nurse” benefits on both fronts.
NETFLIX/Courtesy
Eddie Redmayne is allowed to flex acting muscles previously unseen and the response will make the hairs on your arm stand up.
“The Good Nurse” is a horror movie for adults who don’t like horror movies. With Netflix’s “Dahmer” dominating the streaming service and Halloween around the corner, “The Good Nurse” benefits on both fronts. While not entirely classified as a horror film, the shocking true story will always come to mind when you see a saline bag. Danish Writer/Director Tobias Lindholm (“The Hunt” and “A War”) might deliver his first English language film but is no stranger to intense dramas. His work is typically more prestigious and international when directed by Oscar nominee Thomas Vinterberg, but “The Good Nurse” builds into quite a goosebump-inducing home movie night. Jessica Chastain’s first film since winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” exhibits how she and co-star and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne can elevate a mediocre script.
Single mother of two, graveyard shift at the local underfunded ER, with a heart condition that requires a transplant if she can make it four more months for insurance to kick in. That’s the life situation for nurse Amy Loughren (Chastain), who has become the only person detectives can turn to about a co-worker suspected of murdering patients. The understaffed hospital recently hired Charlie Cullen (Redmayne), a nurse with experience having worked at nine different hospitals. The meek Charlie has become not only a dependable co-worker but Amy’s friend, someone she has allowed into her home, a father figure for her girls. Recent deaths on her floor prompt Amy to do her investigation, which produces disturbing conclusions.
Nearly the entire film is shot in dark hospital light to add a creep factor. The filmmakers have turned a fascinating and detailed story on paper into a thriller with the right performance and an ominous musical score. The music and cinematic choices of the film stoke our interest in the plot, which is relatively cut and dry on its own. “The Good Nurse” could have been reduced to a Halloween episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Still, this complex story is fleshed out from varying perspectives, with the detectives and hospital administration covering their tracks. Both Kim Dickens (“Gone Girl”) and Nnamdi Asomugha (“Sylvie’s Love”) gave superb supporting performances.
Redmayne’s performance in the third act isn’t cut and dry. Redmayne’s casting as the docile Charlie with a dark secret is quite a genius gamble, as most of his on-screen performance is what you expect from the actor. The “Fantastic Beasts” actor is allowed to flex acting muscles previously unseen, and the response will make the hairs on your arm stand up. “The Good Nurse” has a solid final act that’s suspenseful and a worthy payoff for our patience. If slasher films are not you’re your forte this spooky season, but true stories about serial killers interest you, “The Good Nurse” offers the right balance.
Final Thought: Oscar winners Chastain and Redmayne are excellent in this slasher movie alternative for Halloween.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.