Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi won an Academy Award for writing “Jojo Rabbit.” Since then he’s been involved in top tier television shows and has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in demand director. It’s only natural he return not only as director for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but as the voice of Korg. If you enjoyed his blitz of style and eccentricities in “Ragnarok,” chances are Love and Thunder will please equally.
Christian Bale’s villainous turn is certainly a step in the right direction after the poorly written villains in the past three Thor flicks. Waititi’s clever way of bringing Natalie Portman back into the franchise is exciting on paper, but doesn’t quite reach thunderous levels. Waititi’s direction is nonstop homage to the franchise, retro music and at one point, even ‘40s monster films.
Peace for the people of New Asgard comes to a screeching halt when Gorr (Bale) the god butcher turns his sights to the god of thunder. Valkyrie, (Tessa Thompson) who presides over the coastal community, can’t get their stolen children back without the help of Thor.
Turns out it is Lady Thor — Jane Foster (Portman) — who turns up before her ex even knows there is a problem. Two Thors, a sarcastic Valkyrie and rock man Korg (Waititi) surf the galaxy on screaming goats, gathering the tools they need to face Gorr on his colorless planet. Before that, a colorful Vegas-style Zeus (Russel Crowe) holds the conduit needed for their success. Zeus and Thor face off gladiator-style to see who has all the right moves.
With Thor now the goofiest of the remaining MCU/Avengers characters, Waititi’s creative endeavors continue to be hit and miss based on what you want or expect from a superhero film. He navigates the comedy more assuredly this time, anchoring with an underlying emotional thread from both Bale and Portman’s characters.
Bale’s role here is without jokes or fluff. Gorr’s legitimate reasons for wanting to kill all of the gods are explained in the film’s opening “Mad Max”-looking sequence. Jane Foster’s return is unfortunately less thought out, despite Portman’s performance elevating it further.
Yet it’s a jovial Crowe dressed in Greek chiton and with a gluttonous belly who steals the entire film. The recurring gag of Thor cheating on his new axe with his old reassembled hammer is certainly the most childish bit in the script.
Even with all the rainbows, cameos, and fight sequences, “Thor: Love and Thunder” doesn’t find any cinematic ground to break. It’s not urgent, viewers don’t need to rush out and see what dramatic changes are being made to the Marvel Comic Universe.
Sure, it’s a fun yet predictable ride, but in an era of a new superhero, epic sequel or reboot every other week, there isn’t much here to dive into. If Sam Raimi’s remarkably different turn with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is our benchmark for raising the bar on these sequels, then “Thor: Love and Thunder” is more stand-alone comfort food.
Final Thought: The latest Thor is a severe thunderstorm warning that only amounts to a passing stray shower of creativity or two.
