The box office has been so bad during the pandemic, new films so scarce, that a discarded film — shot in 2014 — has been dug up and slated for release eight years later.
Desperation might have given “The King’s Daughter” a second life, but this religious-fairy tale hybrid, funded by China, has too many ideas and little direction. The dialogue is from a script by Ronald Bass — who hasn’t had a screenplay turned into a film since “My Best Friend’s Wedding” in 1997. That should give you an idea of how outdated “The King’s Daughter,” adapted from Vonda N. McIntyre’s novel “The Moon and the Sun,” plays on screen.
It’s also the first film for director Sean McNamara since “Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite,” shockingly snubbed by The Academy Awards. “The King’s Daughter” is part “Little Mermaid,” part “Pride & Prejudice” with visible differences between China-funded special effects and those Disney produces.
King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) wants to live and reign forever. An admittedly selfish ruler whose closest friend is Father La Chaise (William Hurt), who hears his confessions each morning for last night’s sins, the king tries to fill a void left by a long-ago love.
The product of that love, Marie (Kaya Scodelario), has been exiled to a strict convent on the other side of France. The king summons the daughter he has never met to live in the palace, while simultaneously aiming for immortality with plans to sacrifice a mermaid captured by Captain Yves De La Croix (Benjamin Walker). Marie, who has dreamed of life away from strict nuns, doesn’t get quite what she expected living with the rich and powerful.
“The King’s Daughter” might be a live-action fairytale, but it’s shot, edited and scored like an animated one. Julie Andrews’ bookend narration is only one of the many peculiar additions to the movie.
Most of the men are wearing modern-day shoes, similar to what would have been on the shelves of Aldo in 2014. The costumes presented here, especially during Marie’s introduction to court, resemble something Avril Lavigne might have worn to prom.
During the dance sequence between king and daughter, musical composer Joseph Metcalfe’s score drifts into Mannheim Steamroller. The producers of this film must have been around a table yelling out things they want to see in the film, with little regard to whether they make sense or not. Sia’s modern pop ballad “I’m Alive” appropriately closes out the 17th century-set film.
Brosnan’s devilish Louis XIV reads more like an aged Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” who was somehow made King. The luxurious hair is quite becoming on the former James Bond, who’s having more than a ball in this role. In one scene his character is perfectly charismatic and in the next he is villainous — as if McNamara is screaming “Nice king” and then “Now you’re bad king.”
“The King’s Daughter” has the usual tropes of the manipulative duke being forced upon the innocent princess when she actually loves the penniless captain. Battles in poorly designed sets suggest the crew was day-drinking at Rainforest Café during the conceptual phase of planning. The visual effects on the mermaid, played by “The 355”’s Fan Bingbing, remind us how far we’ve come in the last eight years.
As bizarre as everything co-existing within this movie might be, it’s the fantastical mixed with religious that breaks new ground. By no means is this a good film, but its insanity is rarely boring.
Final Thought: A smorgasbord of opposing creative choices comes together in one of the most bizarre films not directed by Terry Gilliam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.