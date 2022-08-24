Not your average bank robbery film, “Breaking” is based on the true story of a war veteran desperate to be seen and heard.

Director Abi Damaris Corbin has orchestrated a small film that’s personal and intimate compared to stereotypical heist films. Nearly all conversations take place inside a Wells Fargo and with leading actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Detroit”) performing on the other end of a telephone.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

