Michael Ward and Olivia Coleman star in “Empire of Light.” The film is centered around a quiet observer working in a vintage, seaside, two-screen cinema, whose mundane life takes a turn when a new ticket taker joins the staff.
Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy
Michael Ward and Olivia Coleman star in “Empire of Light.” Roger Deakins captures beauty in every frame. Whether it’s an action film or a vintage drama, this guy never disappoints.
Roger Deakins’s stunning images, Trent Reznor’s and Atticus Ross moving score, before the opening title, “Empire of Light,” carries as impressive weight. Director Sam Mendes follows up his award-winning “1917” with a softer drama. 2022 continues to be the year of movies about movies, and Mendes is getting nostalgic about the magic of cinemas. Another award-worthy performance from Olivia Colman leads his film. A quiet observer working in a vintage, seaside, two-screen cinema, whose mundane life takes a turn when a new ticket taker joins the staff. Mendes’s script tackles racism, sexism, workplace abuse, and mental illness. The picture’s most blaring fault might be that they don’t seamlessly connect. However, the beautiful individual moments add up to quite a touching sum.
Hilary (Colman) enjoys the company of misfit co-workers and the routine it provides, even scooping spilled popcorn after the last show ends with a smile. “Duty manager and concessions clerk” is how cinema manager Donald Ellis (Colin Firth) underhandedly describes Hilary. He says it in a way that lets you know she is someone he has little respect for. Energetic film lover Stephen (Michael Ward) joins the team as the new ticket taker. He instantly boosts the morale of the entire staff with his charm, good looks and upbeat personality. He and Hilary share a secret that makes them both feel more alive than anyone else in Kent, England. Their beachside cinema with red velvet curtains and seating has just landed the gala premiere for “Chariots of Fire,” but more than a new film is about to debut on opening night.
“No one is going to give you the life you want,” Hilary says to Stephen. “You have to go out and take it.” That line is the film’s actual theme, told in various ways in various scenes. Here it resonates more intensely because of Hilary and Stephen’s circumstances. Colman’s performance certainly has a few connections to her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” (both include scenes of her screaming in a theater). However, the Oscar-winning actress gives a more layered performance here. Her Oscar audition begins with the scolding scene, followed by a manic sandcastle episode and the final act of literally taking the stage. The result is perhaps the best performance of Colman’s film career so far. Ward is a new feature film standout. He grounds the film in his calm demeanor, holding his own beside Oscar-winning veterans, giving off Sidney Poitier vibes.
“Empire of Light” isn’t just about the life of theater workers in 1981. It’s about when everything is wrong in our lives; a movie can transport us somewhere better and safer and fill us with the joy we didn’t even know we were missing. Mendes finds a way to make even that fascinating and compelling. “Empire of Light” has one of the year’s most beautiful and comforting endings. Deakins captures beauty in every frame. Whether it’s an action film or a vintage drama, this guy never disappoints. “It used to be beautiful,” Hilary says about the closed-off upper levels of the cinema, now referred to as the pigeon’s perch. “It’s still beautiful,” Stephen remakes, wide-eyed. Not only is “Empire of Light” an ode to cinema, but the human spirit. A rewatching of Peter Sellers’ 1979 “Being There” before seeing “Empire of Light” will enrich the visual shots and bring deeper narrative meaning to the story.
Final Thought: “Empire of Light” shines as one of the year’s best films with an incredible performance from Olivia Colman, stirring images by master cinematographer Roger Deakins and a moving original score.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
