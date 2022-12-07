Roger Deakins’s stunning images, Trent Reznor’s and Atticus Ross moving score, before the opening title, “Empire of Light,” carries as impressive weight. Director Sam Mendes follows up his award-winning “1917” with a softer drama. 2022 continues to be the year of movies about movies, and Mendes is getting nostalgic about the magic of cinemas. Another award-worthy performance from Olivia Colman leads his film. A quiet observer working in a vintage, seaside, two-screen cinema, whose mundane life takes a turn when a new ticket taker joins the staff. Mendes’s script tackles racism, sexism, workplace abuse, and mental illness. The picture’s most blaring fault might be that they don’t seamlessly connect. However, the beautiful individual moments add up to quite a touching sum.

Hilary (Colman) enjoys the company of misfit co-workers and the routine it provides, even scooping spilled popcorn after the last show ends with a smile. “Duty manager and concessions clerk” is how cinema manager Donald Ellis (Colin Firth) underhandedly describes Hilary. He says it in a way that lets you know she is someone he has little respect for. Energetic film lover Stephen (Michael Ward) joins the team as the new ticket taker. He instantly boosts the morale of the entire staff with his charm, good looks and upbeat personality. He and Hilary share a secret that makes them both feel more alive than anyone else in Kent, England. Their beachside cinema with red velvet curtains and seating has just landed the gala premiere for “Chariots of Fire,” but more than a new film is about to debut on opening night.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription