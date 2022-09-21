On the poster you will see former action star Antonio Banderas (“The Mask of Zorro,” “Pain & Glory”) holding a gun with a menacing look, and a vintage muscle car at the bottom. The trailer will show you flashes of violence, sex, drugs and all the stereotypes of a modern-day Miami mob film.

“The Enforcer” is the feature film debut for Richard Hughes, who directs with a 90s television mindset. His inexperience is on display; he’s unable to creatively bolster the weak script. Characters interact in a lifeless, overly scripted manner, devoid of any realistic qualities. The dialogue is so bad, you can expect to see this flick showing up at interstate gas stations for $5 in record time. The most suspenseful element to “The Enforcer” isn’t found between credits or in the plot. It’s the unanswered question: Why Banderas would even bother with this movie?

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

