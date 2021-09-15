The smell of buttery popcorn came straight to my head when I entered the movie theater.
But before I continue, let me start from the beginning.
A couple days before going to the movie theater, the Galveston County Daily News film critic Dustin Chase invited me to a private press screening. The film critics were going to watch “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
The Toronto International Film Festival was going to screen “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in Toronto, and Chase was most excited for this film at the festival. But by watching this film early and locally, he could see another film at TIFF.
Because I copy edit and work with Chase and his film reviews, he thought it’d be a good idea for me to see what the private press screenings are like.
I agreed that it’d be a good idea for me to go. After all, I’ve always wondered if Chase was just constantly scribbling notes or barely took any notes during the film. Plus, I’d get to potentially see a great film.
We carpooled to the theater together. On the way to the theater, we talked about so many films. I don’t even remember every single film we talked about on our road trip.
After arriving at the Cinemark Pearland, 3311 Silverlake Village Drive, we went inside, and that’s when the smell of buttery popcorn hit my face. To be honest, it had been way too long since I’d watched a movie at the theater. I just either haven’t made the time to go see a movie or the movie didn’t draw me in enough to go to the theater.
We met the woman who was in charge of showing the film, and we went inside theater No. 18.
Several film critics were there already and a few more showed up, but overall there weren’t many.
Chase carried a binder with a notebook and some pens and pencils inside it.
We watched the film, and from time to time, I glanced over and saw Chase writing a note here and there. To answer the question from earlier, he didn’t take an overabundance of notes, but he didn’t take not enough notes either.
After “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was over, we left the theater, and we started discussing the film. We talked about what we liked and didn’t like. We agreed and disagreed with certain parts. I thought the movie felt a little too long, especially in the third act. Overall, we enjoyed it.
It was a pretty fun experience to watch a film during a private press screening. I also had a blast discussing the film afterward with a film critic like Chase.
I think the most shocking part about the whole experience is the difference in our grades for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” I gave a slightly tougher grade than Chase.
My final grade for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is a B+.
