All of this week’s new releases will fall under the large shadow of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that dominated the box office last week. New, big-budget films in theaters, releases on streaming plus two more awards contenders round out holiday offerings.
So whatever your comfort level is for watching movies with friends and family this weekend, there’s almost something for every venue and taste.
‘THE KING’S MAN’
Why 20th Century Studios is releasing the prequel “The King’s Man” amid the awards films and a dominating superhero film is anyone’s guess. Director Matthew Vaughn’s prequel to “Kingsman,” however, is quite impressive in the second half. Vaughn, who wrote the screenplay and directed the franchise’s previous films, assembles an impressive cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou and a hilarious Rhys Ifans.
The first half dives into the origins of the secret spy organization and how Orlando Oxford (Fiennes) desperately wants to shield his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) from such a dangerous lifestyle. The “You’re just a boy” trope wears a bit thin, for these types of films and characters Fiennes has played in the past. The Oxford father-and-son team is mediating brewing tensions between Russia, Germany and America as war brews beneath the surface.
Tom Hollander gets the rich task of portraying King George, Kaiser Wilhelm and Tsar Nicholas. Yet, it’s Ifans as the villainous Grigori Rasputin who leaves the most lasting impression.
The film’s centerpiece brawn featuring Rasputin and our protagonists rivals even the church scene with Colin Firth in the first “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”
It’s worth suffering through the more egregious element of the film. Vaughn has tricks up his sleeve taking the third installment of the series in a surprising direction. The unpredictability of the action and witty comic relief reminds us why we enjoyed the original so much.
“The King’s Man” released only in theaters Wednesday.
‘THE TENDER BAR’
Ben Affleck is riding shotgun in his latest film “The Tender Bar,” based on the best-selling book by J.R. Moehringer.
George Clooney directs the film, and it has a nice coming-of-age story without much new to the subgenre. This true story revolves around JR, played by Texan Tye Sheridan. There are a few good lines sprinkled throughout the screenplay, as well as mildly entertaining circumstances and situations, all dancing around cliches.
When the story finally catches up with a teenage JR living in an environment of eccentric family members (grandpa is Christopher Lloyd), depressive mother (Lily Rabe) and an absent father (Max Martini), it’s Uncle Charlie (Affleck) who becomes the impressionable boy’s most influential parent.
Sheridan (“Mud,” “The Card Counter”) injects life into the movie; not only is this his best performance yet, but his “meet the parents” scene is full of hilarity and cringe. Supporting is looking good on Affleck as he takes the lesser role for the second time, following Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” While “The Tender Bar” won’t factor into the awards race, it’s a pleasant watch and good fit for Amazon Prime.
“The Tender Bar” released on Amazon Prime on Dec. 17.
‘THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH’
Back at the awards race, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” has been remade for the umpteenth time. This particular iteration by director Joel Coen stars his wife Frances McDormand and, as Macbeth himself, Denzel Washington.
This Macbeth, like many of the previous film’s versions, isn’t for mainstream audiences. The black-and-white, full Shakespearean dialogue will transport some back to high school English and have others straining to understand exactly what’s being said. McDormand and Washington are fully dedicated here, but this is for a niche and limited audience.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will have a limited release in theaters Saturday, and the film will release on Apple+ on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
‘LICORICE PIZZA’
Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” might find a larger audience than “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” The director, known for his audacious and wildly varied films like “There Will Be Blood,” “Phantom Thread” and “The Master,” delivers a coming-of-age nostalgia trip.
Anderson’s young romance film is indulgent to a fault; full of cameo performances including Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper, show business through the eyes of a 15-year-old teenager and much walking. Fans of the director’s style of letting characters and the story flow will dig this odd pairing. Some will find the relationship between 15-year-old Gary (played by Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman) and 20-something-year-old Alana (musician Alana Haim) off-putting.
Others will wonder why so much acclaim is being heaped on a film that doesn’t say much about anything.
“Licorice Pizza” will release in theaters Saturday.
