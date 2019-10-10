This article has been corrected.
Get ready to enjoy the cooler weather in a fun, free family-oriented event next weekend in the city of La Marque, as they bring out heavyweight country entertainer, Clay Walker, as its headliner at its annual Bayou Fest.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, 1991 Getty Road, in La Marque (off Interstate 45 S. take Exit No. 10).
Featuring a free kids’ fishing tournament, pumpkin decorating, a wide variety of children activities, barbecue cook-off, and live music from Shinryribs (4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Kevin Fowler (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.), followed by Walker, this is an event you surely don’t want to miss.
Attendees are encouraged to take your own chairs or blankets. No coolers will be allowed, and beverages will be sold on site. Free shuttle service will be available from Gulf Greyhound Park, 1000 FM 2004, in La Marque. Free parking will be available at the park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; however, after 1 p.m. parking will be $20 per car. Handicap parking is free at both locations for the duration of event.
For information, visit LaMarqueBayouFest.com or call the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 409-935-1408.
‘GIVE ‘EM HELL HARRY!’
It’s not too often that you get a chance to see a production featuring a direct descendant as the star of the presentation, but that’s exactly what you’ll get if you attend “Give ‘Em Hell Harry!” starring Clifton Truman Daniel at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Daniel just happens to be the eldest grandson of President Harry S. Truman, who was the 33rd commander in chief of our nation.
The 1975 play, written by Samuel Gallu, tells the faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Truman’s life and presidency, including his years in the U.S. Senate as well.
Tickets are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling the box office at 800-821-1894.
SHRIMP, SHRIMP, SHRIMPOREE
If you love shrimp, shrimp and more shrimp, then make sure you gather up the family, or just yourself, and get ready to have a great time at Space Center Rotary Club’s 46th annual Shrimporee from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston.
Admission is free. Shrimp and barbecue plates will be available for $20 each. There also will be $1 hot dogs for the kiddos (free for ages 6 and younger), face painting, inflatables and a trackless train ride.
Food tickets can be purchased at the event, or from any member. For information, email Raymond Moore, spacecenterrotary@gmail.com.
2019 WINE FEST
Wine aficionados everywhere are invited to the 2019 Wine Fest starting at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah.
Featuring samples of 72 varieties of wine from 24 wineries, live music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Kaos (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), appetizers, free wine glasses, prize giveaways and more, what other way to kick off your weekend than spending time on the boardwalk with friends — 21 and older — that is.
Tickets through Friday are $54.95 per person, or $59.95 the day of. Discount tickets are available for Landry’s Select Club members, military, first responders and teachers (must provide ID).
For tickets and information, visit KemahWine.com or call 281-535-8100.
GHOSTLY GARDENS
If you’re looking for something spooky to do, look no further than Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston, as they begin celebrating Halloween season with its Ghostly Gardens film series Saturdays through Oct. 26.
First up will be “Gremlins” at 4:30 p.m.; “The Lost Boys,” at 6:30 p.m.; and “Creepshow” can be seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Each night will feature three horror-related movies; however, the 8:30 p.m. shows on each weekend is reserved for ages 18 and older. No worries younger thrill-seekers, if you’re accompanied by a parent/guardian, you can attend the late show — if you dare.
Tickets are $9.95 per person or combo tickets are $19.95 per person and include admission to one film, “Happy Family 4D” in the 4D Special FX Theater, Rainforest of Terror and Reef Rescue VR.
For a complete lineup and information, visit www.moodygardens.org/halloween or call 409-744-4673.
‘MORE FUN THAN BOWLING’
Last but not least, the Galveston College Theatre Department will present “More Fun than Bowling” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Room 207 on the second floor of the school’s Fine Arts Building, 4015 Ave. Q, in Galveston.
The funny and eccentrically philosophical comedy, by Steven Dietz, will feature actors Dorion Alcantar, Eva Arita, Daniel Bourque, Alyssa Gudz, Christiana-Rose LaCross, Eric Scales, and Brittney Somoza. Liz Lacy, program coordinator for performing arts at the college, will be the director.
Admission is free. For information, contact Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
(2) comments
Bayou Fest is NEXT Saturday Oct 19
We know. It was an error on my part. It's now been fixed, thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.