“Barbarian” is written and directed by Zach Cregger, a non-household name actor, jumping behind the camera to deliver pre-Halloween returns for 20th Century Studios. What starts as an Airbnb horror movie, playing on our worst fears about staying in a stranger’s home, evolves into a distinctly unconventional horror film.

The script works harder to subvert scary movie tropes than it does to simply be a solid genre flick. Scary house, rainy night, invited in by a seemingly harmless stranger: You know how this goes. However, the three-act film, running at a swift pace, throws a curve ball at the audience that will have viewers looking back at the projection booth for errors. “The X-Files” fans might rejoice in knowing that “Barbarian” comes about as close to a “Home” sequel as they are likely to get.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

