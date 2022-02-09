Nothing has improved with director Kenneth Branagh’s second installment of adapting Agatha Christie’s work for the big screen. If you enjoyed the ride he delivered with “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017), “Death on the Nile” should be equally pleasing — or, for many of us, forgettable.
Originally slated to debut in 2019 after completion, it suffered multiple setbacks, from Armie Hammer’s public ruin to pandemic delays. With Branagh on the awards circuit for his critically acclaimed “Belfast,” it provides the actor/director with more face time for campaigning. The cast for the sequel is noticeably less prestigious, as is the production design. “Death on the Nile” leans more heavily on special effects, which is surprising because the majority of the film takes place on a boat.
“I don’t feel safe,” Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) confesses to renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh). Surrounded by friends and family following her elaborate wedding to the penniless Simon Doyle (Hammer), Linnet is worth millions and rarely meets anyone who isn’t interested in her monetary value.
Linnet and Simon are being harassed by her former friend and Simon’s ex Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), who is convinced Simon still has feelings for her. She too is aboard the elaborate ship that’s taking the wedding party down the Nile.
“You are the most ridiculous man I’ve ever seen,” Euphemia Bouc (Annette Bening) bluntly confesses to Poirot upon making his acquaintance. Her son Bouc (Tom Bateman) and the famous mystery-solver are good friends. Poirot will have to put his familiarity with everyone aside to solve this murder, however.
One of the biggest differences between “Death on the Nile” and “Orient Express” is the backstory on Poirot, giving more substance and reason to his character traits and, indeed, that bizarre mustache. Still, the guts of the film are, of course, the whodunnit, and that leaves much to be desired.
There’s little fun embedded in the plot, and humor is lacking in the script. The only standout performance is Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, playing “Bluesy” Salome Otterbourne. The “Hotel Rwanda” star trades her British accent for a Southern American one, also catching a different sort of attention from Poirot.
“Death on the Nile” affords both superhero stars Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) and Wright (“Black Panther”) a chance at a different genre. Comedians Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders don’t deliver the comedy you would assume they were cast for.
Plot details will go unspoiled because that’s all this film has going for it. However, who gets killed, how and why is also a let-down.
In many ways “Death on the Nile” comes across like a knockoff of its predecessor. This sequel doesn’t accomplish anything grander; it doesn’t add to the genre, nor does it afford Branagh a chance to hone his directing skills.
The editing does keep the story sailing at a good pace, nearly giving equal screen time to the ensemble cast, except for “Game of Thrones’” Rose Leslie, the most shortchanged character in the script. While Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” wasn’t without its own particular set of flaws, it reinvented the whodunnit genre more than what Branagh has tried to accomplish with these two films.
Final Thought: With a less impressive cast, this sequel suffers from the same drawbacks as its predecessor and then some.
