For those afraid of heights, “Fall” might be one of the scariest films you’ll ever see. The sweaty palm-inducing thriller opens up with three friends on an intense vertical climb. The filmmakers waste no time putting the viewer on the wall with the characters, showing some impressive aerial and drone camera work.

The prologue for this story is standard stuff, dangerous rock climbing in the middle of nowhere. The rest of the film takes a wildly different turn. Director Scott Mann uses horror movie tricks to ramp up the fear, even with no bad guys chasing girls or haunted farmhouses. But unnecessary jump scares and gory nightmares pack the running time when less would have been so much more. Blending visual effects with aerial footage is very effective here, although not on the level of another high-altitude flick, “The Aeronauts.”

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription