If you’re looking for one last vacation before school starts, “Beast” takes the audience to South Africa on a treacherous adventure. Depending on your expectations, this made-for-TV movie delivers predictable thrills, suspense and functions mostly like a watered down “Jurassic Park.”

Baltasar Kormákur is a hit or miss director, with surprising nuance thrillers like “Adrift” (2018), to the forgettable and bland “Everest” (2015). “Beast” lands somewhere in the middle. The only reason something like this isn’t dropping directly on home subscriptions is Idris Elba and a lack of options at the box office. If cheap thrills and continuously bad dialogue won’t degrade your experience, then “Beast” might provide you with a solid 90 minutes of entertainment.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

