Director Michael Grandage’s interpretation of Bethan Roberts’s “My Policeman” is an old fashion “looking back” film. Reminiscent of those stories within story structures prevalent in the ’90s like “Bridges of Madison County,” “The Notebook,” etc. The script sticks to the romance element of the story, only briefly touching on the laws and constraints of the 1950s. You will find little originality in a story about repressed homosexuality that hasn’t been more powerful or creative elsewhere (“Brokeback Mountain” or “Carol”). Still, “My Policeman” has its charms, plus Harry Styles, which on its own should draw a crowd of his fans. Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in “The Crown,” is again the wife caught in a love triangle. The global pop star continues to hone his craft as an actor following “Dunkirk” and “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“Can you share me?” Tom Burgess (Styles) asks of his partner Patrick Hazelwood (Dawson). A young policeman in 1957 Brighton has fallen in love with another man, a museum curator, who is more experienced in navigating laws forbidding same-sex relationships. However, Tom is also in a relationship with a young schoolteacher, Marion (Corrin). She is sweet, innocent, and ignorant of the world’s ways and adores Tom with every being in her body. Tom juggles both relationships, even bringing the two together under one big happy friendship until he marries Marion. Married life doesn’t play out as she expected, and jealousy causes her to take an action she will regret for the rest of her life.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

