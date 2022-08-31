More farce than satire, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” is about a mega-church pastor and his wife who are staging a comeback from a scandal. It’s impossible not to compare this film to the Oscar-winning “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The apparent difference is one story is fiction, and the other one is a tragically true story.

Still, the lack of nuance here fails to divide spoof from drama. Regina Hall’s talents and comic timing are more remarkable than her role in this film, a character better suited for an SNL skit. The script is never clear about the point of this film. Is the goal to mock Christianity? Is it to lampoon mega-churches? Is there a lesson aside from the obvious ones about greed and hypocrisy? If the film’s premise wasn’t bad enough, the entire setup is a mockumentary, a fictional documentary within the narrative.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

