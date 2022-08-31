Sterling K. Brown stars as Lee-Curtis Childs in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” which will release in theaters Friday. Billing this film as a comedy is as false as Pastor Childs claiming to be a Christian. It’s just not funny.
Regina Hall, left, and writer/director Adamma Ebo on the set of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Hall’s talents and comic timing are more remarkable than her role in this film, a character better suited for an SNL skit.
Sterling K. Brown stars as Lee-Curtis Childs in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” which will release in theaters Friday. Billing this film as a comedy is as false as Pastor Childs claiming to be a Christian. It’s just not funny.
Steve Swisher/Focus Features
Regina Hall, left, and writer/director Adamma Ebo on the set of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Hall’s talents and comic timing are more remarkable than her role in this film, a character better suited for an SNL skit.
Steve Swisher/Focus Features
Regina Hall, left, and Sterling K. Brown star in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Director Adamma Ebo has never directed a feature film — sadly, it shows.
More farce than satire, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” is about a mega-church pastor and his wife who are staging a comeback from a scandal. It’s impossible not to compare this film to the Oscar-winning “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The apparent difference is one story is fiction, and the other one is a tragically true story.
Still, the lack of nuance here fails to divide spoof from drama. Regina Hall’s talents and comic timing are more remarkable than her role in this film, a character better suited for an SNL skit. The script is never clear about the point of this film. Is the goal to mock Christianity? Is it to lampoon mega-churches? Is there a lesson aside from the obvious ones about greed and hypocrisy? If the film’s premise wasn’t bad enough, the entire setup is a mockumentary, a fictional documentary within the narrative.
A mega-church in the suburbs of Atlanta, known as “Wander to Greater Pastures,” has suffered a significant setback. Recent allegations against pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) lead to the church closing its doors to over a thousand congregants. With so much wealth on the line, his wife, Trinitie Childs (Hall), halts her divorce proceedings and rededicates herself to their marriage.
The Prada-wearing, Bugatti-driving preacher will stop at nothing to get back to saving souls. The documentary crew follows the not-so-humble couple around for a week. They capture enough embarrassing moments to ensure these false prophets never give another sermon.
“There is just something about a pastor in Prada,” Trinitie says, showing off the extensive collection of finery in the pastor’s closet. These on-the-nose moments, combined with Deaconess Culpepper (Greta Glenn) banging on the organ, will have you half expecting Madea to bust through the church doors at any moment. “Honk For Jesus” would be better off as a Tyler Perry film — because at least he would get to the point.
Director Adamma Ebo has never directed a feature film; sadly, it shows. She uses the same cut-away to news reports that “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” did for context, but with less impact. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” juggled comedy with tragedy and left the audience with an object lesson. If “Honk For Jesus” accomplishes anything, it makes you appreciate the Tammy Faye film even more.
Billing this film as a comedy is as false as Pastor Childs claiming to be a Christian. It’s just not funny. In one scene, an argument occurs during a baptism rehearsal between pastor and wife over which pronunciation is correct: “A-men” or “Ah-men.” You realize what they are trying for; it’s just not enough to make you laugh.
Ebo deals out other cringe-worthy moments that are never quite funny enough nor so shocking that we care enough about how the story ends. The film’s abrupt ending is a welcome relief.
Final Thought: This one is beyond redemption.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.