We love to argue.
A casual glance through the comments of almost any story on our website will prove that statement to be correct.
We love arguing about sports most of all. At the very least and on few occasions will a sports argument end in being disowned, excommunicated or tossed out of a family holiday supper by a “politically knowledgeable” relative, maybe a fistfight, but that’s it.
But right now we don’t even have sports to argue about.
Thanks, Corona!
No games, bad calls, questionable coaching decisions nor any office pools in sight.
Nothing.
Again. Thanks, Corona!
Here is an incredibly humble genius of movie opinions — me — offering the most perfect list of the top 10 sports movies of all time. And I am never wrong.
To clear up one item, which will possible confuse most sports/sports movie fans ... you will not see “Field of Dreams” (1989) or “Bull Durham” (1988) on this list. One is about fathers and sons reconnecting, and the other is a chick flick with baseball games sometimes making an appearance. You can change the sport in both films and get the same results, which makes them no longer sports movies. And I wish “The Sandlot” (1993) to get the coronavirus.
Also, no “30 for 30” documentaries are on this list. Those films deserve to be listed on their own. Besides, the No. 1 is “The Two Escobars” (2010). No question.
Now, the list of the greatest of all time:
Bad News Bears
Year: 1976
Director: Michael Ritchie
Writer: Bill Lancaster
Starring: Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal and Vic Morrow
Rotten tomatoes rating: 97%
Streaming: Netflix and Apple TV
I was in a Sandlot Little League team in Mayport, Florida, when this movie came out. This was not a work of fiction, but a documentary about how little league truly was and probably still is.
Bullying coaches, know-it-all parents, profane talentless players and plenty of day drinking is gloriously celebrated and satirized in “Bad News Bears.”
No movie has every captured a sports subculture better. The scene where parents and coaches are dressed up to attend a league party at ... Pizza Hut, is magnificent snapshot of ‘70s suburban America.
Best quote: [Comes up to bat and turns to catcher]
“This is for Allah. And it’s goin’ way out there, sucka.” — Ahmad Abdul Rahim
North Dallas Forty
Year: 1979
Director: Ted Kotcheff
Writers: Frank Yablans, Ted Kotcheff and Peter Gent
Starring: Nick Nolte, Mac Davis and Charles Durning
Rotten tomatoes rating: 83%
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
OK. This movie is kinda all over the place. Some subplots don’t make much sense, and it feels like a better movie was lying on the editing room floor.
But no other movie has depicted the reality of professional sports better than “North Dallas Forty.”
The teams are not out on the field. The team is sitting in the owners’ skybox and players are as disposable as a broken jock strap. A cursory glance at the NFL’s recent trade deadline will show you how important players truly are to their longtime teams.
Despite the darker tones of “North Dallas Forty,” it is still a wildly enjoyable film with Nolte giving one of the best mumbly, hungover performances of his career.
Best quote: Nothing in “North Dallas Forty” can be quoted in a family newspaper.
Caddyshack
Year: 1980
Director: Harold Ramis
Writers: Brian Doyle-Murray, Harold Ramis and Douglas Kenney
Starring: Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Ted Knight
Rotten tomatoes rating: 74%
Streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
The classic snobs-versus-the-slobs movie is a bit of a mess, but it was Ramis’ first time directing. There were entire chunks of the screenplay just tossed out. One would’ve explained why Danny Noonan’s girlfriend, Maggie, had that outrageous accent. It was an Irish accent, not Scottish, and she wasn’t the groundkeeper’s daughter. That information helps clear some thing up, doesn’t it.
“Caddyshack” is endlessly enjoyable, endlessly quotable and endlessly hilarious. The comedic performances by Murray, Chase, Dangerfield and Knight are on par with the greatest film comics and comedy teams. And that Murray was brought on mid-production and improvised every line he uttered is proof the Hurricane is a comedic force of nature.
Cannonball! Cannonball coming!
Best quote: “Gunga galunga ... gunga, gunga-lagunga.” — Carl Spackler
Hoosiers
Year: 1986
Director: David Anspaugh
Writer: Angelo Pizzo
Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey and Dennis Hopper
Rotten tomatoes rating: 89%
Streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
This is the dream sports film.
I don’t mean the perfect film about sports, but the one every sports fan dreams they could be in that spot, take that shot and win the biggest championship in the history of the game.
Small town Hickory, Indiana, works its way to the state basketball title game with a new coach with a checkered past, a drunken hardcourt guru, a player with ice water in his veins and the biggest long shot chance since David crossed paths with Goliath.
We all know the ending, but every time we see “Hoosiers” it feels like the first time.
Best quote: [To a player who is praying]
“Strap, God wants you on the floor.” — Coach Norman Dale
Slap Shot
Year: 1977
Director: George Roy Hill
Writer: Nancy Dowd
Starring: Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean and Strother Martin
Rotten tomatoes rating: 85%
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
The Charlestown Chiefs are a faltering minor league hockey team in a dying mill town and player-coach Reggie Dunlop (Newman) is trying to save his team from being a tax write-off for the team’s rich owner.
Hill and Newman team up for the third time — “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) and “The Sting” (1973) — with a decidedly different and raunchier tone.
Newman’s star power keeps “Slap Shot” from devolving into a sloppy mess like the two unwatchable direct-to video sequels, “Slap Shot 2: Breaking the Ice” (2002) and “Slap Shot 3: The Junior League” (2008) made decades later.
Best quote: Nothing in “Slap Shot” can be quoted in a family newspaper.
Major League
Year: 1989
Director: David S. Ward
Writer: David S. Ward
Starring: Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen and Corbin Bernsen
Rotten tomatoes rating: 83%
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
Sure “Major League” is predictable and follows a sports-movie formula, but it is fun to watch, and the game scenes are some of the best committed to film.
It’s difficult to say whether or not a movie like “Major League” could be made in today’s baseball environment with MLB’s cooperation, as the filmmakers obviously had in 1989.
Either way, this wild thing will make your heart sing.
Best quote: [Rookie pitcher Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn is about to throw the final pitch for the Indians in the playoff game]
“Forget about the curve ball Ricky, give him the heater.” — Coach Lou Brown
Eight Men Out
Year: 1988
Director: John Sayles
Writers: John Sayles
Starring: John Cusack, Charlie Sheen and D.B. Sweeney
Rotten tomatoes rating: 86%
Streaming: Netflix and Apple TV
This is certainly the most dramatic movie on this list.
The 1919 Black Sox Scandal is depicted in one of Sayles’ greatest works.
It shows the heart, desperation and reality of professional baseball players when America’s pastime was becoming a multi-million-dollar business. Viewers have no way of truly knowing who the bad guys are. Is it some shifty players looking for a big payout, conniving gamblers looking for an angle to sweeten their odds of winning or the heartless owners who control the whole dirty racket and claim “purity of the game” as their defense when it all comes crashing down around them?
“Eight Men Out” is a masterpiece.
Best quote: [To Shoeless Joe Jackson]
“Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so.” — PeeWee
Rocky III
Year: 1982
Director: Sylvester Stallone
Writer: Sylvester Stallone
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T and Talia Shire
Rotten tomatoes rating: 64%
Streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
This is where I’m going to lose a great deal of you, but hear me out.
Yes, “Rocky” is the more celebrated film, but “Rocky III” is the better movie. It’s more fun to watch, it has more action, crazy Mr. T and Hulk Hogan chew up the scenery, Stallone is jacked with ab muscles on top of ab muscles, the theme song is better (“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor) and you don’t have to look at mousey Adrian while she cleans out bird cages.
“Rocky III” is pulpy, trashy and campy, which is why it is the funniest of all the films in the “Rocky” series.
Best quote: [To Rocky as he meets the stares of young boxers working out in the small L.A. gym]
“See that look in their eyes, Rock? You gotta get that look back, Rock. Eye of the tiger, man.” — Apollo Creed
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Year: 2006
Director: Adam McKay
Writers: Will Ferrell and Adam McKay
Starring: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly and Sacha Baron Cohen
Rotten tomatoes rating: 71%
Streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
Ferrell excels at playing insane athletes in sports movies, like “Semi-Pro” (2008) and “Blades of Glory” (2007). And no more does he exude the “big hairy American winning machine” we all love to laugh at and secretly wish to be than in “Talladega Nights” as Ricky Bobby.
It is a sneakily subversive satire on professional sports, professional athletes, sports fans and American consumerism. Plus, the dinner scenes are better than anything you ever saw in “The Waltons.”
Best quote: [To his grandfather]
“Chip, I’m all jacked up on Mountain Dew!” — Texas Ranger
White Men Can’t Jump
Year: 1992
Director: Ron Shelton
Writer: Ron Shelton
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson and Rosie Perez
Rotten tomatoes rating: 76%
Streaming: Apple TV
While “Hoosiers” is an aspirational film about underdogs leaving it all out there on the court and coming up big, “White Men Can’t Jump” is the real game of basketball. Concrete courts in municipal parks crowded with hustlers, has-beens and never-would’ve-beens trying to not lose the rent money on a desperation jump shot.
Snipes and Harrelson are two hustlers who scam each other, team up and scam each other again. Never has succeeding in spite of yourself and getting in your own way been illustrated so well in the movies. We also get to watch some of the most beautifully filmed basketball scenes ever committed to celluloid.
Best quote: “My mother was too drunk to be astronaut.” — Billy Hoyle
