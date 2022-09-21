Jose Feliciano to debut at The Grand Friday From Staff Reports Sep 21, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jose Feliciano Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jose Feliciano, one of the greatest living guitarists, will make his debut at The Grand 1894 Opera House on Friday at at 8 p.m.Feliciano has won multiple Grammys, including Best New Artist in 1968 and Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Feliciano has been awarded more than 45 gold and platinum records.Feliciano’s iconic guitar playing is featured in his many hits like “Light My Fire,” “California Dreamin’” and “Feliz Navidad.”For ticket prices and more information, call The Grand’s box office at 409-765-1894, 800-821-1894 or visit The Grand’s website at www.thegrand.com.The Grand 1894 Opera House is located at 2020 Postoffice Street in Galveston’s historic downtown Cultural Arts District.The concert is sponsored in part by VEAZEY Enterprises.At this time, masks are recommended, but not required at Grand performances.— From Staff Reports Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSecond student dies in deadly Galveston DWI crashTexas City man charged with possession of 103 grams of cocaine, police sayTexas City ISD knocks on doors to find missing studentsGalveston golf cart owners petition against new rulesCell phone data leads to arrest in 2020 La Marque homicideLeague City developer, wife demand answers after being jailed over fender benderTeens in crash remain in critical condition, accused driver is stableCalifornia sailor charged in connection to Texas City homicideTwo charged in May double homicide in La MarqueMeth, heroin, fentanyl, pills and weapons seized in League City raid, sheriff says CollectionsPuppy lounge popular at travel summitLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike Expo CommentedGuest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (82) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48)
