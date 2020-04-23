A free, donation-based virtual concert benefiting the Texas Future Farmers of America Foundation is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas.
The event, sponsored by Billy Bob's Texas and Cavender's, will feature performances by Casey Donahew, Jack Ingram, Koe Wetzel, Randy Rogers and more.
The concert is free to enjoy, but donations will be accepted to help provide scholarships and leadership development opportunities for students and agricultural science teachers.
“Texas is blessed with three vital and renewable resources: youth, agriculture and leadership,” said Aaron Alejandro, executive director of Texas FFA Foundation. “Our program empowers the dreams of our members today, ensuring they are dynamic influencers in the future. Together we will help our students be resilient today, so they will be stronger leaders tomorrow. Your support is helping make Texas a better place to live, work and raise our families.”
To make a donation, visit cavenders.com/ffaconcert.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.