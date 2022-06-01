With “Top Gun: Maverick” flying high at the box office, it’s casting a large shadow on any new release daring to debut in the sequel’s second week. “Watcher” is a small film from IFC’s horror movie division, directed by new filmmaker Chloe Okuno.
With particular style and aesthetic, “Watcher” is a fit-in-your-pocket-type thriller that spends 75 minutes on exposition and only about 15 on what you might expect from a horror movie.
Low budget horror flicks often have the introverted young female alone in a new place where unsettling circumstances arise. “Watcher” is no different as we watch actress Maika Monroe leaning into her paranoia around a bleak Bucharest.
A new position in his advertising firm brings Francis (Karl Glusman) home to Romania. With him, girlfriend Julia (Monroe) must entertain herself on long dreary days while he works. Upon arrival, she notices a figure across the courtyard of the industrial apartment, staring into their unit. This continues until she feels his presence even outside the apartment. At the market or walking down the street, she suspects someone is following her. News of a killer decapitating female victims in the city doesn’t help her anxiety, which pushes neighboring tenants and Francis to the breaking point. Law enforcement is no help, which leaves Julia no other choice but to return to New York or face her fears.
Exploring feelings, especially fear and anxiety, is often done visually and with atmosphere in the horror genre. Okuno, a good study of both classic horror and modern horror films, blends both the old and new. One cliché, however, remains the same no matter what the era. In one moment, standing at her window, testing a theory if this shadowy figure is actually watching her, Julia waves. The shot changes, she looks away as the figure doesn’t move… but the viewer knows the camera is telling us to expect the figure to raise his hand. If we already know what’s going to happen, is it still scary? When former “Game of Thrones” actor Burn Gorman appears on screen, the detail-oriented viewer knows exactly what his casting signifies. Sorry Gorman, but your distinct face and stereotypical roles tell us too much.
The script is full of lines we have heard in hundreds of other films: “You think I’m crazy” or “why won’t you believe me?” Monroe’s performance is convincing as a young beautiful woman tortured by shadows and paranoia. Yet her character development doesn’t go much beyond that she used to be an actress and gave up smoking. Glusman who made quite a splash in Gaspar Noé’s “Love” and took a villainous turn in “Nocturnal Animals,” has somehow landed himself the role of boring boyfriend. Aside from some moody, stylistic, cinematic quality, Okuno’s feature film debut is forgettable both in the horror genre and as a film in general.
Final Thought: The real killer in this story is the cliché.
