“The Fablemans,” starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, is equal parts about growing up Jewish in the 60’s, a mother/son bond experience, all wrapped up in one child’s need to take control of the story.
Universal Pictures/Courtesy
Gabrielle LaBelle stars in “The Fablemans.” It’s nearly impossible to dislike this film. In many ways it’s the most honest film Spielberg has ever made.
Michelle William start in “The Fabelmans.” The film is a coming of age story that will boasts a likely Oscar worthy performance by Williams, portraying a complicated version of Spielberg’s mother.
The growing trend of high profile directors turning their personal stories into movies continues with one of the most celebrated men in film. Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans” is a blend of fact and fiction, exploring how he came to live and breathe cinema.
This family friendly, coming of age story boasts a likely Oscar worthy performance by Michelle Williams, portraying a complicated version of Spielberg’s mother.
You can expect the usual expert cinematography, as Spielberg’s reteams with Janusz Kaminski (“West Side Story,” “Bridge of Spies”). These self-reflective projects, afford filmmakers the opportunity to criticize their own methods. While Spielberg doesn’t do this as blatantly as Alejandro Iñárritu with “Bardo,” he does have a line in there from his young sisters addressing his lack of female roles.
A young Sammy was excited last week about seeing his first film on the big screen. Now that he is standing in line with his parents Burt (Paul Dano) and Mitzi (Williams), he is scared of the “giant” characters he will see inside. The marquee reads “The Greatest Show on Earth” and his parents promise he will enjoy it. Not only does he enjoy, but it changes the rest of his life. As Sammy matures into a teenager, he becomes more and more interested in the art of filming, editing and creating. His high school experience, boy scouts, everyone is in awe of his self-taught talent. As Sammy grows up, his parents grow apart, something he accidentally captures on film. His close relationship with his mother becomes strained as their likeness, which includes selfishness, begins to drive them into different directions.
It’s nearly impossible to dislike “The Fablemans.” In many ways it’s the most honest film Spielberg has ever made. While there are moments of campy family movie cliches, or Williams over acting, as a whole it’s a sweet film about following your passion, when others don’t understand or belittle talents outside the norm. Like “Roma,” a film Spielberg actively campaigned against during that award season, he creates a sort of love letter to his childhood and mother. Mitzi Fableman is one of Williams loudest and showiest performances, sure to get her nominated in whatever category they settle on. If run in supporting actress, she has so much screentime she might finally win, which would be a rarity in a Spielberg directed film.
2022 may very well go down as the year of films about filmmaking. With the movie-going experience threatened by the repercussions of the pandemic, it’s as if filmmakers are producing movies to remind audiences of that special feeling we all get. Cue Nicole Kidman’s “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” AMC Theatres ad.
Spielberg’s ode to movies is likely to be the most seen, having created something anyone can sit in front of and enjoy. Like his films or not, one of Spielberg’s greatest talents isn’t his creativity or ingenuity, but his marketability to the masses. “The Fablemans” might not include dinosaurs, aliens or sharks, but it’s an origin story of how one of the most respected directors of our time got his imagination from his mother.
Final Thought: Spielberg looks inward to deliver one of his most emotional films to date.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
