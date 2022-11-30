The growing trend of high profile directors turning their personal stories into movies continues with one of the most celebrated men in film. Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans” is a blend of fact and fiction, exploring how he came to live and breathe cinema.

This family friendly, coming of age story boasts a likely Oscar worthy performance by Michelle Williams, portraying a complicated version of Spielberg’s mother.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

