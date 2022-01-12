Yes, Woodsboro residents still have landlines — and serial killers. Twenty-five years later, the “Scream” franchise is still kicking, desperate to reinvent itself and pay homage to the past.
One of the new characters introduces us to the term “requel,” where we find the fifth “Scream,” somewhere between reboot and sequel. Fans who saw the original in theaters are now at least 35 years older and mostly interested in seeing the three original cast members.
However, David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell have the least amount of screentime in any film. While “Scream” films have always leaned hard into the meta aspect (referring to itself and the genre within the story), this time it comes across more tired than Gale Weathers’ face. Rewatching the poorly-aged previous four films, you don’t have to try that hard to be a decent — or better — sequel.
“Are you telling me I’m caught in fan fiction?” One character asks. Another decade, another ghost face killer in Woodsboro. When a retired Dewey Riley (Arquette) learns of new killings, he calls both Gale (Cox) and Sidney (Campbell) to stay away, no matter what happens. Sidney abandoned her hometown and is raising her own family far away from the past, while Gale is in New York hosting a morning show. An attack on students from Woodsboro High sets in motion another killing spree that will affect the entire community.
A new generation, vaguely familiar with the horrors of the past, gets a refresher with the “Stab” films, currently on their eighth sequel.
Acknowledging its own inferiority in the horror genre, one character lists superior horror films in the opening sequence. “Elevated horror” she calls them, which “Scream” 2022 is not. This film, the first without its maestro Wes Craven, who died in 2015, has twists and turns and a few good liners. But ultimately it’s just more of the same.
What makes it less than, say, “Scream 4” (2011), is the lack of screentime for the three surviving cast members. What screentime they receive doesn’t capture the excitement of seeing them reunite in previous sequels. The newbies are a mixed bag of the types we have seen before, up-and-coming actors from film and television we will look back on ten years from now, when they have Scream 6 — set in a nursing home — and say “I had forgotten Dennis Quaid’s son, Jack, was in that,” or “So that’s what the girl from ‘In the Heights’ did next.”
Aside from “Scream 3,” each sequel has upped the blood and gore and that’s true once more. The deaths are more gruesome, with an attempt to make their incisions more unique that doesn’t always pay off. The sheer number of stabs per body is highly elevated. Although in previous movies it’s been “Anyone can die,” here, it’s more like anyone can survive 18 stab wounds.
Familiar songs, locations and characters stroke the nostalgia factor but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett can’t quite get “Scream” to a praise-worthy level when compared to modern horror films that have become more than just a whodunnit slashers.
While Sidney Prescott has always been the least interesting character, the apathy towards that role in this film hits an all-time low. The journey to the big reveal should be equally as exciting as who the killers are, and neither truly excel this time around.
Final Thought: Sidelining legacy characters leaves “Scream” inadequate.
