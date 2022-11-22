Between Benoit Blanc and Hercule Poirot, the whodunnit genre is having an influx of sequels. Here’s the thing, from true crime thrillers to murder mysteries, less has almost always proved to be more. Kenneth Branagh’s forgettable “Murder on the Nile” earlier this year was the epitome of over produced, a bloated cast with little to do, and an over reliance on special effects. Rian Johnson’s sequel for Netflix follows up the highly successful “Knives Out”, which earned an Oscar nomination for his ingenious writing. The sequel curse is making everything bigger, and Johnson has been given carte ‘Blanc’. “Knives Out” was an old fashion murder mystery like “Clue” but told in a creative modern tone. “Glass Onion” shares little with its predecessor aside from Blanc. It’s too reliant on special effects, the characters aren’t nearly as well written and Johnson’s creativity is nurtured best with a ceiling.

Five lifelong friends are summoned to their genius billionaire buddy’s yearly get together. Each are sent an elaborate puzzle box with clues as to what to expect on this adventure, which will include a murder mystery. When the famous Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives with the guests in Greece, all wonder if he is part of the festivities laid out by their eccentric host Miles Bron (Edward Norton). The guest no one expected to show up, Andi Brand (Janelle Monae), ex-partner of Bron, alleges he stole the entire idea for their company that has made everyone in this friend circle so rich. With two unexpected guests, in what was supposed to be a fun weekend, events turn ominous, especially when one of the guests end up dead.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription