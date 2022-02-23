“The Batman” lurks around the corner for next week, and awards season is in full swing this weekend as The Screen Actors Guild Awards begin the road to the Oscars — meaning it’s mostly crickets at the box office.
New for the Houston area is the botched release of “Cyrano,” garnering one measly nomination in the costume category. While its wide release was delayed until now, “Cyrano” is the better of the musicals released in 2021.
MUSICAL HIGH NOTE
Director Joe Wright’s reimagining of Cyrano de Bergerac’s story consists of his signature dazzling style, similar to “Pride & Prejudice” (2005) and “Atonement” (2007). Wright has an expert knack for whittling down period pieces, leaving in the most appealing bits for modern audiences. “Cyrano” premiered for critics back at Telluride in early September, with instant awards buzz for Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), but the decision to release it at the 11th hour hasn’t done the film any favors.
“Cyrano” is an old-fashioned musical with carriages and flowing gowns combined with battle scenes and warfare. Aside from the singing, Dinklage’s signature Tyrion Lannister savvy is intact as the witty Cyrano, in love with Roxanne (Haley Bennett).
Bennett (“Hillbilly Elegy”) is the real show stopper, although more so with her vocal performance than acting. In one of the film’s most magnetic and creative moments, Bennett belts out “I Need More” with written letters filling the air, a perfect example of Wright giving the audience both visual and audible wonderment.
The downsides of “Cyrano” include Dinklage’s voice, not quite on par with Bennett’s, and the film’s other standout Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Waves”). Still, his charm and charisma make up for it.
If you ever wondered what “Moulin Rouge!” might be like without all the zany editing and popular music, Wright has answered that visual notion with this adaptation of mistaken and forbidden love. Ben Mendelsohn as De Guiche is a decaffeinated version of Richard Roxburgh’s The Duke from Baz Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” “Cyrano” also might be the only musical from 2021 where the music bears repeating.
DESPERATE ONE-WOMAN THRILLER
When I reviewed this thriller back at the Toronto International Film Festival it was called “Lakewood.” A title change won’t help “The Desperate Hour,” which follows Naomi Watts in the 84-minute film in which she is out jogging while her son’s school is on lockdown from a mass shooting.
This is where I mention all the other films where one actor is seen for the entire length of the film as the editing tries to build suspense. “The Desperate Hour” is similar to another TIFF film “The Guilty,” in which Jake Gyllenhaal answered calls from dispatch the entire movie. Watts does the same here, but either at a slow jog or a frantic run depending on what information she’s getting on her cell phone.
The entire concept for a movie doesn’t work because Phillip Noyce’s direction assumes the audience isn’t intelligent. It’s a serious movie about extreme circumstance, but it keeps Watts’ character Amy Carr out in the middle of nowhere running, when we can obviously see solutions to her specific situation.
Watts is a talented actress, and her stamina is impressive, but this film isn’t a good exercise in performance, editing, direction or even cinematography, as drone shots combined with dolly footage are anything but seamless. This attempt at reinventing the thriller is a complete failure from everyone involved.
