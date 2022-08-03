Bryan Tyree Henry, left, and Brad Pitt star in “Bullet Train,” which will release in theaters on Friday. The film functions very much like any long trip. The initial excitement of boarding a luxury train, the amenities onboard and the stunning views eventually become tedious.
Bryan Tyree Henry, left, and Brad Pitt star in “Bullet Train,” which will release in theaters on Friday. The film functions very much like any long trip. The initial excitement of boarding a luxury train, the amenities onboard and the stunning views eventually become tedious.
Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures
Zazie Beetz, top, and Brad Pitt star in “Bullet Train.” Lately, action films have thrown “less is more” out the window, and this one is no exception. Here we get numerous mediocre sequences rather than a handful of superior ones.
Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures
Bad Bunny stars in “Bullet Train.” The first half of the film finds creativity exploding from every corner, but the fresh, new narrative and snappy dialogue wane as the film progresses.
Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures
Hiroyuki Sanada stars in “Bullet Train.” Action scenes and continuous contextual flashbacks create a structure reminiscent of “Kill Bill.” While “Bullet Train” veers more towards comedy, it’s not without ridiculous stylized violence.
“You put peace out into the world, and you get it back,” is one of the first things Ladybug (Brad Pitt) says in this film. A true statement, but it’s not where director David Leitch heads with “Bullet Train.”
Leitch (“Deadpool 2,” “Atomic Blonde”) integrates the energy and action of a Quentin Tarantino or Guy Ritchie movie into the structure of a full-throttle Asian action movie. Not only does Leitch use techniques from the directors mentioned above, but he also uses actors from some of their films, including “Deadpool.” Action scenes and continuous contextual flashbacks create a structure reminiscent of “Kill Bill.” While “Bullet Train” veers more towards comedy, it’s not without ridiculous stylized violence.
Ladybug is a hitman filling in for the top assassin at his agency. Despite his line of work, Ladybug’s lifestyle is peaceful and Zen. The first job back is an easy snatch and grab operation on a Tokyo bullet train, according to his handler. After boarding and noticing rival killers onboard, he realizes this is no easy job. Each passenger he recognizes has a connection to White Death (Michael Shannon), the most feared criminal in the world. Hitman brothers Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who have White Death’s son on the train, lose a valuable briefcase to the friendly Ladybug. As the train speeds far past where Ladybug intended to depart, more assassins board the train, and the plot thickens.
“Bullet Train” functions very much like any long trip. The initial excitement of boarding a luxury train, the amenities onboard and the stunning views eventually become tedious. The first half of the film finds creativity exploding from every corner, especially with the interactions of Pitt, Johnson and Henry. The fresh, new narrative and snappy dialogue wane as the film progresses. The briefcase swapping and the excuses used to keep characters on the train seem to drag on. Eventually, you realize those sequences are just there to deliver you to the next action scene. Lately, action films have thrown “less is more” out the window, and this one is no exception. Here we get numerous mediocre sequences rather than a handful of superior ones.
Around the 90 minute mark and throughout the remainder of the film, “Bullet Train,” evidently aware of its attention span issue, introduces high-profile cameos to spice things up. Brad Pitt reminds us that Tom Cruise isn’t the only generational movie star in this, his first full-length role since becoming an Oscar winner. Pitt’s charisma and charm balance many of “Bullet Train’s” deficiencies. It’s the same goofball antics he has relied on in films like “The Mexican,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Snatch.” Not to be outdone, the statuesque Johnson (“Nocturnal Animals”) is also one of the film’s acting and visually appealing highlights. While this train doesn’t arrive with the same promise it had at its departure, this animated theme park-like flick sends out the 2022 summer movie season with a bang.
Final Thought: Tarantino’s narrative structure, Guy Ritchie’s sarcasm and the violence of a Deadpool movie are all aboard.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
