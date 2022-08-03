“You put peace out into the world, and you get it back,” is one of the first things Ladybug (Brad Pitt) says in this film. A true statement, but it’s not where director David Leitch heads with “Bullet Train.”

Leitch (“Deadpool 2,” “Atomic Blonde”) integrates the energy and action of a Quentin Tarantino or Guy Ritchie movie into the structure of a full-throttle Asian action movie. Not only does Leitch use techniques from the directors mentioned above, but he also uses actors from some of their films, including “Deadpool.” Action scenes and continuous contextual flashbacks create a structure reminiscent of “Kill Bill.” While “Bullet Train” veers more towards comedy, it’s not without ridiculous stylized violence.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

