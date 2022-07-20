Oscar-winner Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”) continues to carve out his own unique film genre with “Nope.” It’s never just horror, nor is it all comedy. It’s the perfect blend of those elements and more, over a strange and unusual plot that’s always just shy of something we have seen before.
“Nope” has more layering than his previous two films combined. It’s not without its pacing issues and patience-testing in the first act, but Peele takes the audience on a wild ride that redefines the cowboys-and-aliens subgenre. Christopher Nolan’s go-to-cinematographer, Hoyte Van Hoytema, directs the photography and does some glorious camera work here.
It would be a challenge to find another film this visually brilliant, especially with the extended periods of nighttime sequences. The plot requires patience and trust from the audience. Ambitious, yes, but with Peele, we’ve come to anticipate a challenge.
Training and working stunt horses since he was young, OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) finds himself saddled with continuing the family business. Unfortunately, he doesn’t possess enough of his father’s (Keith David) charisma to carry forward the Haywood Hollywood Horses name.
OJ begins to notice that something’s a bit off around their ranch. A cloud that never moves, horses are disappearing, and then there was the unsettling way the coroner said his father died. His boisterous sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) blows into town, gets into OJ’s business and ultimately gets caught up in the strange activity on their property.
The two begin seeing disturbing things they can barely believe. OJ has been selling horses to a local cowboy adventure park run by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun). He is unaware that Jupe is involved in the phenomenon happening nearby. With the help of over-eager tech employee Angel (Brandon Perea), the siblings install high-tech cameras all over the house to record what they’ve been seeing.
Where “Wild Wild West” and “Cowboys & Aliens” failed to successfully combine comedy with horror, Peele’s creative genius delivers what others never could. The plot unfolds at about the same pace as Kaluuya’s slow and steady OJ Haywood moves through the story. There is a moment where OJ is riding away from something very unsettling. At the same time, Michael Abels’ terrific score mimics the traditional western, that it all clicks.
At that moment, you realize exactly what Peele is doing. His references to classic westerns, modern themes of consumerism and other cinematic nods add more layers to the film and make it more fun. While Peele’s creativity is the real star here, Palmer’s eccentricities and bold presence give the first act a much-needed kick in the pants. Making his transition from television to screen, Perea delivers an intelligent, funny Dave Franco-like performance.
Visually, “Nope” is one of the year’s most satisfying films, with each shot vividly stimulating. While the film likely plays even better on repeat viewings, your initial reaction to the “wild ride” plot will determine your need for a second helping. Fans expecting horror elements similar to “Us” and “Get Out” could be slightly disappointed. However, Yeun’s plot line feeds that beast.
It’s also more of a big screen cinematic experience than Peele’s previous two films that played just as well at home. “Nope” is done on a much larger scale. If nothing else, “Nope” should leave viewers with lots to discuss over dinner.
Final Thought: Peele finally cracks the creative code on the cowboys-and-aliens subgenre with wild cinematic flare.
