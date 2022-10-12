French director Claire Denis is leaning increasingly toward English language films. Typically known for her French language submissions that make a splashs at Cannes or international film festivals, Denis is not what you would call a mainstream filmmaker. Her intimate films always explore human connections, whether it be love triangles, space life, or in this case forbidden connections in a third world. Her “Stars at Noon” has an ever-present pandemic element to it that already feels dated. Compared to her recent collaborations with Robert Pattinson (“High Life”) and Juliette Binoche (“Let the Sunshine In”), the casting of Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn are not exactly A-list. Like most of her work, “Stars at Noon” requires more patience from viewers than they might be willing to offer.
Impersonating an American travel writer, Trish (Qualley) jumps from one Nicaraguan’s bed to another for cash and air condition. Her cavalier attitude towards work and life has kept her floating from place to place. However, a few mistakes and decisions have left her without a passport and a way to escape a country that’s becoming increasingly difficult and violent. While soaking up rum at her favorite tourist hotel, Trish rubs elbows with a mysterious Englishman named Daniel (Alwyn). Their connection is far deeper than her usual encounters, but his presence in her life instantly starts closing doors once wide open. They both become desperate to get out of the country, fleeing for neighboring Costa Rica.
Qualley has both her mother Andie McDowell’s luscious curly hair, and a fascinating presence on screen. The script doesn’t afford the young actress much in the way advancing her career, but she is singlehandedly the most watchable element on the screen. It isn’t enough to make the film universally watchable but suggests Qualley’s talent moving forward. Alwyn on the other had has struggled to find his footing in cinema since his debut in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”. His relationship with Taylor Swift is more of an accomplishment than what we’ve seen from him on screen. Alwyn’s performance here is reminiscent of a 90’s Pierce Brosnan, without the charisma. John C. Reilly has a Skype cameo and if you stick with the film long enough, Benny Safdie as a cocky CIA agent.
Early in the film, one of the most notable distractions is the musical score by Tindersticks. Equivalent to elevator music, it neither matches the films South American tropical vibe or the circumstances on screen. The first half of the film is also notably plagued by continuity errors, another distraction, easily picked out in the first meeting between Trish and Daniel. “See how quick the tropics zap you,” Trish says. But it isn’t the tropics, it’s the pace of the film, and the viewer that’s in for the zapping. The plot boils down to characters bouncing around a slum city doing mostly uncinematic deeds. It’s only the many sex scenes that Denis seems to take most care with shooting, not the burning cars, scenes with corrupt officials or even the lackluster escape sequences. Denis is never concerned about the general public’s opinion of her films or infusing them with a compelling reason to keep watching.
Final Thought: Director Claire Denis slum love drama is a lackluster affair.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
