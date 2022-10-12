French director Claire Denis is leaning increasingly toward English language films. Typically known for her French language submissions that make a splashs at Cannes or international film festivals, Denis is not what you would call a mainstream filmmaker. Her intimate films always explore human connections, whether it be love triangles, space life, or in this case forbidden connections in a third world. Her “Stars at Noon” has an ever-present pandemic element to it that already feels dated. Compared to her recent collaborations with Robert Pattinson (“High Life”) and Juliette Binoche (“Let the Sunshine In”), the casting of Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn are not exactly A-list. Like most of her work, “Stars at Noon” requires more patience from viewers than they might be willing to offer.

Impersonating an American travel writer, Trish (Qualley) jumps from one Nicaraguan’s bed to another for cash and air condition. Her cavalier attitude towards work and life has kept her floating from place to place. However, a few mistakes and decisions have left her without a passport and a way to escape a country that’s becoming increasingly difficult and violent. While soaking up rum at her favorite tourist hotel, Trish rubs elbows with a mysterious Englishman named Daniel (Alwyn). Their connection is far deeper than her usual encounters, but his presence in her life instantly starts closing doors once wide open. They both become desperate to get out of the country, fleeing for neighboring Costa Rica.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription