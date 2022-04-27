Unfortunately, “Firebird” ignores the breakthroughs made by Oscar-winning films like “Moonlight” or “Call Me By Your Name,” and returns to the cliché-ridden LGBTQ films of the ‘90s. Inspired by the true story of Soviet solider Sergey Fduring, who enlisted in the ’70s, and based on his memoir, writer/director Peeter Rebane lacks the nuance to get “Firebird” out of mediocrity.
It’s English language with accents, which might have benefited a more commercial film, but the appeal here is more niche. It’s “Top Gun” with actors who look like younger versions of Tom Cruise and Eddie Redmayne. The flat filmmaking — lackluster cinematography, boring edits, forgettable score — put more focus on the cliches and how amateur the screenplay sounds.
Pvt. Sergey Serebrennikov (Tom Prior) is nearing the end of his obligated duty in the military. He has formally turned down a higher-ranking position so he can return to dramatic arts and pursue a career as an actor. No friendship he has made during his time in Soviet-occupied Estonia could prepare him for the arrival of fighter pilot Roman Matvejev (Oleg Zagorodnii). The two good-looking men have an instant attraction, a dangerous flirtation that’s punishable by law if exposed. As the two men conceal their love from friends and superiors — or so they think — destiny pulls them apart. “I’m an officer, I can’t leave my motherland,” says Matvejev.
The first big issue with “Firebird” is the character development. It’s as though the filmmakers are in a hurry to get to the shirtless stuff. Within the first 18 minutes, new guy arrives, make friends, they get drunk together and he’s sleeping in his apartment. Background information about Sergey is filled out later, but the film gets so caught up on the gay romance tropes there isn’t much to rescue it. Instead of being elevated into new territory, the aspirations of “Firebird” go no higher than low-budget Netflix LGBTQ films, which only exist to hit a quota. The film entirely rests on the suspense of whether these two men will be caught or not, and the performances of Prior and Zagorodnii. The power shift between the private and pilot in public versus behind closed doors is a missed opportunity the screenplay only flirts with.
Writers Rebane and Prior are more interested in focusing on the love triangle between the two men and the woman in love with both. Once the film leaves the base, it’s an all-out soap opera, briefly interrupted by romantic escapades. It’s these fleeting moments of honesty in sun-drenched locations that the men can be more honest with each other while simultaneously being more deceitful with others. This is where “Firebird” wants to stake its entire theme. The desperate marketing wants to tie the film to current events in Russia, a desperate stretch to make the film more relevant.
Final thought: The memorial photo and text before the end credits make you feel one thing: that Sergey Fduring deserved a better film about his life.
