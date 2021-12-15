This week’s new releases might sound more like Halloween than Christmas, but the cinematic offerings this week are filled with wonder.
Normally, Oscar-winning Director Guillermo del Toro would release something like “The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth” or even “Hellboy” during October, but his star-studded remake of “Nightmare Alley” has its eyes on prestige.
Arguably another remake, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” marks the third solo film for Tom Holland and the franchise’s most complex plot to date. Ironically, the most simplistic new release this week is the one film that focuses on the future instead of the past.
Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (“Green Book,” “Moonlight”) turns in another impressive performance as a man looking to clone his dying body so his family can survive in “Swan Song.”
GOOD-LOOKING ‘NIGHTMARE’
For del Toro fans, his latest “Nightmare Alley” doesn’t include as much disturbing content, gore or monsters featured in previous films like “Crimson Peak” or “Pacific Rim.” Not that his version of the 1947 film isn’t without bloody moments — “Nightmare Alley” is two movies in one.
The first half is a roadside carnival show with colorful characters played by everyone from Toni Collette, Ron Perlman and Willem Dafoe. Bradley Cooper is Stanton Carlisle, the new guy, with hidden talents that help revitalize this Midwestern carnivals’ predictable and outdated gimmicks.
He falls for carnie performer Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara), and his ambitions lead them elsewhere. Cooper is trying on an extremely different hat in this role, and it’s one of his best performances. He, along with Collette and Cate Blanchett, are the standouts in this art deco film noir.
Even more impressive than the acting is del Toro’s quality of production design. Intricate set designs, in the carnival sequences and office buildings, are stunningly captured by Oscar-nominated “Shape of Water” cinematographer Dan Laustsen.
It’s a long, but well-paced ride into manipulation and darkness, but the impressiveness is in the artistry more than story.
‘HOME’ IS WHERE THE HEART IS
For years, this critic has delivered harsh criticism toward Marvel and superhero franchises, begging for an end to “saving the world” plots that only allow characters external focus.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” finally delivers not only a fresh and unique spin on story and plot within the Spider-Man franchise and Marvel Universe but affords Holland genuine moments of internal exploration with the character.
I dare say that Holland gives one of, if not the best performance in the MCU films. Taking the focus off the battle or universe-saving allows so much more growth and development in the characters. This certainly isn’t the first of these films to focus on responsibility of power and consequence; it just hits closer to home this time.
Screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers pull off an impressive feat of assimilating the storylines from the conclusive elements of “Avengers: Endgame,” which include reuniting Peter Parker and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as well as bringing elements from “the multiverse,” or characters from previous Spider-Man versions.
Another plus is you don’t necessarily have to see (or remember) all the Spider-Man films, or even the previous two with Holland, “No Way Home” functions mostly on its own merit.
The writers integrate current social media obsessions, media conspiracy theories and more into the continuing saga of Parker not only grappling with his awesome power as this web-slinging superhero but maturing into an adult.
“No Way Home” is wonderfully ridiculous and surprisingly emotional.
SEEING DOUBLE WITH MAHERSHALA ALI
The most important aspect of “Swan Song” is Ali is in it.
Garnering a Golden Globe nomination for his performance this week, Apple TV+ continues its advance into awards territory. Benjamin Cleary’s believable but futuristic drama about a husband and father faced with the decision to have a clone take over his life manages to stir quite an emotional response.
The future of transportation according to “Swan Song” could use a little work, but Cleary’s less-is-more approach works well. The script requires a bit of patience from the viewer, but Ali and “Moonlight” co-star Naomie Harris elevate the script to the point where we can easily understand and empathize with their circumstances.
“This will be as common as a heart transplant in a few years,” Dr. Jo Scott (Glenn Close) reassures Cameron (Ali) as he mulls over the decision to hand off his life to an exact replica. The only way this works is if no one knows.
“Swan Song” is worth your time ultimately for the final 30 minutes. The genius here is how Cleary explores saying goodbye to someone without saying goodbye.
