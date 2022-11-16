Two Time Oscar-winning Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest film is a bit of inside baseball for cinephiles. Meaning it’s not a film you can plop anyone in front of and enjoy. Iñárritu follows the auteur trend of creating a film that reflects his own life and uses fictionalized elements to make it more cinematic. While “Bardo” might not be the tour de force of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” or the family-friendly “The Fablemans” by Steven Spielberg, it’s wildly creative and audacious. Those familiar with the director’s previous works like “Birdman,” “The Revenant,” “Biutiful,” and so on will spot the imagery from those films, reworked into this “False Chronicle.” One of the many peculiarities within “Bardo.” is Iñárritu critiquing his work, style, and even his way of thinking?

Silverio Gacho (Daniel Giménez Cacho), one of the most renowned and controversial journalists working in Mexico, is facing a midlife crisis. At a turning point, he questions his stance on everything. He defends his country as much as he criticizes it while living comfortably in the United States and Mexico City. As he prepares to accept a prestigious journalism award, the first ever awarded to a Mexican journalist, the past, the future and the present haunt his speech preparation, and he looks back on a life full of shame and accomplishments.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription