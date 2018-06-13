Apparently, people can make a movie about anything. “Tag” is the head-scratching true story about childhood friends who played the “tag you’re it” game well into their 50s.
This movie negates the long-held fantasy that stories based on something true will be more dependable than fiction. It’s from a writer of similarly bland gimmick comedies “Stuck on You” and “Hall Pass.”
“Tag” delivers predictable and corny laughs while barely coming up with enough filler (heavily relying on flashback) to connect the characters with more than their ridiculous obsession with tagging one another.
In the mid-’80s, four friends Hogan “Hoagie” Malloy (Ed Helms), Randy “Chilli” Chilliano (Jake Johnson), Bob Callahan (Jon Hamm) and Kevin Sable (Hannibal Buress) spent much of their childhood desperately trying to tag their elusive buddy Jerry Pierce (Jeremy Renner).This game continued through high school, college and into their adult lives, even spending entire vacations for the sole purpose of the game.
They have specific rules, the tagging can only occur during the month of May and whoever is the last to be tagged on May 31, must spend the entire year as a loser. No women are allowed to play, which is a bummer for Hoagie’s competitive wife Anna Malloy (Isla Fisher). Hoagie gathers the gang back together in their hometown where Jerry is getting married. Having made it his mission in life to finally tag the untaggable member of its group, Hoagie will stop at nothing to finally lay hands on Jerry and yell those satisfying words, “Tag you’re it.”
“Tag” comes on the heels of another adult competition film “Game Night,” which was far more unrealistic and over the top than the events here. This is a mainstream comedy with little imagination that checks off expected ingredients.
The humor is significantly lacking and predictably stale. The one creative thread in the film is Jerry’s narration when his friends attempt to tag him. It’s done with obnoxious slow motion as he anticipates their every move based on character flaws. It’s baffling the script writers changed the makeup of real life characters to allow for racial diversity but didn’t go as far to include women as part of their game. Funny ladies Fisher and Leslie Bibb (Susan Rollins) are sidelined in limited “wife” roles, getting little to do throughout the film.
No surprise that Warner Bros. tapped first time director Jeff Tomsic to helm a project that’s spoon-feeding mainstream audience’s disposable comedy. “Tag” is without any cinematic merit, life lessons or inspired performances.
Ed Helms (“Love the Coopers”) is the modern-day Adam Sandler, proving one of the most unpleasant comedians to watch in mainstream movies. After the preposterous behavior and scenarios play out, “Tag” attempts to lean on emotion in the third act to give purpose to and reason behind all this stupidity.
This forgettable summer comedy is exactly what it looks like in the trailer and will be about as memorable as the popcorn bucket you discard in the trash bin on your way out.
Final Thought — The fact “Tag” is “inspired by a true story” invalidates that once respected phrase from here on out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.