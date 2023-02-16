Everything’s gotta be multiverse now. On its third sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” reaches an all-time low for the already mediocre franchise.

What was initially a cute spin-off for a lesser character who would be integrated into the larger Avengers/Marvel Universe has now been reduced to the type of film a studio releases while they bide time for something bigger and better. The atrocious script is by — get this — not even a TV writer but “Jimmy Kimmel Live” writer Jeff Loveness; that’s the level of desperation here. “It’s a pretty good world. I’m glad we saved it,” Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) joyful inner monologue declares in the beginning. Beyond the script, it’s the usual overreliance on special effects and direction (for the third time by Peyton Reed) that just mirrors more successful science fiction franchises “Dune,” “Star Wars” and “Doctor Strange.”

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

