Everything’s gotta be multiverse now. On its third sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” reaches an all-time low for the already mediocre franchise.
What was initially a cute spin-off for a lesser character who would be integrated into the larger Avengers/Marvel Universe has now been reduced to the type of film a studio releases while they bide time for something bigger and better. The atrocious script is by — get this — not even a TV writer but “Jimmy Kimmel Live” writer Jeff Loveness; that’s the level of desperation here. “It’s a pretty good world. I’m glad we saved it,” Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) joyful inner monologue declares in the beginning. Beyond the script, it’s the usual overreliance on special effects and direction (for the third time by Peyton Reed) that just mirrors more successful science fiction franchises “Dune,” “Star Wars” and “Doctor Strange.”
Content in taking selfies with dogs and promoting his tell-all book, Scott Lang is happy with his accomplishments, name-dropping Avengers and enjoying his family. Unfortunately, the rest of the gang needs more adventure in their life, mainly his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). She reveals what she was working on in previous Marvel films, and while Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Hank (Michael Douglas) and dear old Dad are impressed with her tenacity, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) reveals that this little pet project is about to expose secrets she had hoped to keep buried in the Quantum Realm. Cassie’s show and tell turns into a real-life nightmare as the entire family is sucked into the world where Janet spent 30 years, now forced to reveal the real dangers of toying with the Quantum Realm.
The “it” man of the year will slowly be unveiling his talents across a wide range of high-profile and small films throughout the year. Jonathan Majors, already a star with “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and last year’s “Devotion,” is about to level up with his Marvel inclusion. Majors is Kang the Conqueror, an ultimate baddy. He will again be the antagonist next month in “Creed III,” before he steps away from trilogy villains for his already awards-buzzy performance in “Magazine Dreams.” His performance here, unfortunately, isn’t a great mainstream introduction to his acting ability. Sequences in the plot have characters seeing multiple versions of themselves, explained as all the various possibilities that Ant-Man might encounter. This concept is reflected in the film itself — of all the possibilities they had for a trilog; this is what they landed on?
It’s as if the audience is dropped into the middle of a bad space film where some starship has crashed on a planet where characters have heads of broccoli or others who are fascinated by how many holes a human has. The entire movie is a mismatch of ideas and plot lines that have nothing in common but their lack of disjointedness. “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” threw a lot at the audience but always had direction. This truly is “mania,” as the title suggests. Its lack of emotional depth in the father/daughter subplots are run of the mill sitcom material. We all love seeing Pfeiffer on the big screen again, and her character is given much more screen time, but it’s the weakest performance of the group. “Quantumania” is on the “Jurassic Park Dominion” level of franchise killing, where the barrel has been scraped dry of ideas and ingenuity.
Final Thought: Nothing more than a desperate money grab for Marvel, overplaying an already weak minor character, to bide time for the next phase.
Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor with Texas Art & Film, which is based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.