Tickets are moving fast — and are limited to 65 persons per show — for the Broadway suspense/mystery thriller “Night Watch,” which make its debut Feb. 1 at Bay Area Harbour Theater at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The play, directed by Christopher Lowe, can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Feb. 1 through Feb. 24 in the theater’s Top Side stage.
Featuring local actors Bonnie Reichel as “Elaine Wheeler,” Sean DeFlora as her husband, “John Wheeler,” and Steven Eacret, Frederic Pearl, Amber McKenna, Constance Bowers, and Kathryn Woods, the cast is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as they draw you in toward a chilling final curtain.
As stated above, seating is limited, so it’s highly recommended that you RSVP by visiting www.harbourtheater.com or by calling 281-337-7469. Tickets also are available on Eventbrite.
CONNECTIONS OF THE HEART GALA
Tickets are still available for the Family Service Center of Galveston County’s annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Fabulous Friday” set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, dinner, music, dancing, and more. Sponsorships also are available.
To purchase tickets, visit www.fsc-galveston.org or call Lindsay Lell at 409-762-8636, Ext. 1310.
‘SOMETHING ROTTEN!’ AT THE GRAND
The Broadway smash hit “Something Rotten!” still has tickets available for its two showings at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The production, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including a nomination for Best Musical, tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play.
And, standing room only tickets are available for the award-winning production of “Jersey Boys,” which will be in town for one performance only at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Grand.
Tickets for both shows are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
ONE-WOMAN SHOW
Rebecca Walker will present her one-woman show “Peacocks and Porches” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bayou Theater of the University of Houston-Clear Lake at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston.
In her solo show, Walker, who came to understand the concepts of grace and hospitality in Southern culture as a child growing up on her grandparents’ porches in Texas and Louisiana, will present a show that’s part memoir, part poetry, and part Southern fiction.
The show, she said, is a mixture of personal narrative about her grandparents, a collection about poetry, and a short story from Flannery O’Connor about raising peacocks.
For tickets and information, visit www.uhcl.edu/bayou-theater/events-tickets or call 281-283-2065.
MARDI GRAS CHARITY BALL
Tickets are now available for Da Krewe du Roux’s second annual “Da Beach Ball,” which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
Festivities will begin with a Mardi Gras masquerade cocktail hour, followed by music, dinner, an open bar — and even a “second line” event featuring a live brass band.
All proceeds will benefit El Mina Shriners of Galveston, the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, and the American Heart Association Bay Area/Galveston chapter.
For tickets and information, visit dabeachball.ezevent.com or call 832-265-8157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.