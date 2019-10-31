Rotarians Gary Peters, back row, and VJ Tramonte, center, alongside cafeteria staff of the Ball High School stand for a group picture at the 42nd annual Rotary Club of Galveston’s chili supper. This year’s event will be Wednesday at Ball High School in Galveston.
Riders pass a colorful chopper parked along The Strand on the opening day of the 2019 Lone Star Rally in Galveston on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Zach Tate and his band will perform Friday and Saturday at the Lone Star Rally, which concludes Sunday in Galveston.
Courtesy
Día De Los Muertos will take place Friday at Discovery Green in Houston
Katya Horner/Courtesy
Robyn Bushong/Courtesy
The trio group, After Jack, will perform a special concert Thursday at the Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake in Houston.
Courtesy
The new musical “Bandstand” will feature music, dancing and more Nov. 9 at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston.
If you’ve never had a chance to witness the annual Lone Star Rally — which is the nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event — here’s your chance to enjoy the revelry.
The rally, which began Thursday, will continue through Sunday and in addition to the bikes that will be on display, there will be opportunities for you to check out a few concerts featuring John Payne at 9 p.m. Friday; country legend Eddie Montgomery performing as Montgomery Gentry at 9 p.m. Saturday, the Charlie Daniels Band at 2:30 p.m. Sunday; and local favorite the Zach Tate Band will perform at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as at 9 p.m. Saturday at Sharky’s Tavern.
