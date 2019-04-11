It’s crawfish time in Galveston County — so, here are a few events set to take place in our area that you should pencil in:
First up, don’t forget tickets are still available for the Rotary Club of Galveston’s ninth annual crawfish boil set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday under the Big White Tent at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
You can purchase your tickets in advance at $25 per person at www.galvestonchamber.com or by going to the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s office at 2228 Mechanic St. in Galveston — today. Otherwise, tickets will be $30 per person at the door.
Crawfish won’t be the only thing on the menu, as new this year will be the addition of blackened red snapper, along with all of the traditional fare of corn, potatoes, boiled shrimp, and more. For information, call Ulli Budelmann at 409-939-1224. And, admission is free to attend.
The Kemah Boardwalk will be celebrating crawfish season with an authentic crawfish boil at its Crawfish and Zydeco Festival from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Crawfish will be $5.99 per pound with a two pound minimum purchase. Other food concessions will be available as well.
Saturday’s live music lineup will be L.T. and the Zydeco Mob (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and Keyun & The Zydeco Masters (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.); and on Sunday, Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws (noon to 4 p.m.) and the Zydeco Dots (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) will close out the festival.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
Not to be outdone, the Galveston Island Historical Pleasure Pier will have its Crawfish Crazy Weekend festivities Friday through Sunday at 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
Guests can enjoy fresh crawfish ($10 for 1.5 pounds) served from noon to closing each day, and live entertainment by Lone Star All Stars Trio (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday), Bama Breeze (noon to 4 p.m.) and Marcus Ardoin (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) Saturday, and Chad Ware (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Sunday.
For information, visit pleasurepier.com or call 409-766-4950.
Also on the island this weekend will be Classic Auto Group’s annual crawfish boil from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 8020 Broadway in Galveston.
The event will include a wide array of events for all ages, crawfish, hot dogs, sausage wraps, local craft beers, frozen margaritas, live and silent auctions, and more. The Line Up also will be performing.
For tickets and information, visit classicgalveston.com or call 713-234-0380.
If you can’t make it this weekend to the aforementioned events, then maybe you can participate in the Big Ass Crawfish Bash, which will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 20 in the parking lot of Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque.
Featuring more than 70,000 pounds of crawfish — whew, that’s a lot — the festivities also will include live music performances by Curtis Poullard, Shapeshifters, Jamey St. Pierre & The Honey Creepers, and headliner Bag of Donuts.
Presale tickets are $25 for ages 11 and older; ages 10 and younger can enter event for free. Tickets will be $35 at the gate. Oh, and did I mention it’s all you can eat? Yes. So, you better get your tickets fast.
There also will be a Kid Zone for ages 10 and younger ($25 for an all-day play pass).
For information and tickets, visit www.bigasscrawfish.com or visit its Facebook page.
And, if you can’t make it next weekend to that event, then the Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown is where you want to be. This event will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 26 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 27 at Tin Cups Caddyshack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston.
The event will include a Cajun Kick-Off Cook-Off, a Bloody Mary Throwdown, Crawfish Eating Throwdown, and Crawfish Racing Throwdown. Sounds like fun, huh?
For tickets and information, visit www.btrcajunthrowdown.com.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
Mod Coffeehouse will be hosting its free live music performances from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 27 at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Cheryl Bobbitt will be performing Friday, and Jim Presley will perform Saturday.
Rounding out this month’s performances will be Salty Sounds (April 19), Jahrel Pickens (April 20), Paper Sparrow (April 26), and Lyda Plummer (April 27).
For information, call 409-765-5659.
TEXAS CITY ART FESTIVAL
The 20th annual Texas City Art Festival will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The art of several artists will be on display, as well as vendors, food and more. Music also will be provided by Sparky’s Jazz Express. A reception and awards presentation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
And, if you can’t make it to this event, check out the city’s Art Walk on 6th Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
For information, visit www.texascitytx.gov or call 409-643-5990, or Nancy House at 281-451-5814.
BULLDOG BASH
The Hitchcock Education Foundation will have its Bulldog Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock.
The fundraiser will include vendors, music, food, a car show, and all-around family fun.
Admission is free. For information, call 409-370-8712 or 832-434-3500. Visit www.HitchcockEducationFoundation.org.
PARTY FOR A CAUSE
If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet for the second annual Sunshine Center Spring Fling, you still have time to support.
The fundraiser will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston.
Tickets are only $25 per person, and include dinner, music, live raffles, a sweet booth, and cash bar.
For information and tickets, call 409-763-5029.
UNPLUGGED AT DISCOVERY GREEN
If you love acoustic music, then check out Unplugged at Discovery Green, which features free acoustic concerts at 1500 McKinney St. in Houston.
This weeks concert will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and will feature Quiet Company, Annika Chambers, Handsomebeast, Minor League, The Glass, Leigh Sinclair, and Wax Dream.
For information, visit www.discoverygreen.com.
