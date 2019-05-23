Memorial Day is Monday, and there will be a number of events for you and your family to enjoy and reflect on those citizens of our country who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy.
Here’s a few events across the county:
The 26th annual Memorial Day Watchfire will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jack Brooks Park by the Veterans Memorial in Hitchcock.
A ceremony honoring 15 local Vietnam veterans who passed away this past year also will be recognized. There also will be a flag retirement fire to dispose of worn and tattered U.S. flags.
For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
•••
Next, the city of Friendswood will have its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial next to its city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.
Sgt. Marty Gonzales, Rt. U.S. Marine Corps, will be the guest speaker. Gonzales was awarded the Bronze Star twice and the Purple Heart three times.
The ceremony will include patriotic music, a tribute to each branch of the military, and immediately afterward, a group photograph of Friendswood military veterans and active duty personnel will be taken.
Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
•••
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will conduct its Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Cemetery at 10412 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
A brunch will be held afterward at the post home at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
For information, call Kenneth Johnson, 409-739-1880.
•••
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston.
The event also will offer free admission to the museum from 9 a.m. to noon.
The ceremony will honor original crew members “plank owners,” Ernest “Zeke” Zellmer, Capt. U.S. Navy Ret., from the USS Cavalla SS-244, and Gunner’s Mate Chief Ruldolph Biro, from the USS Stewart DE-238.
Diana Zellmer, spouse of the late Capt. Zellmer, will be the keynote speaker, and Rich Biro, son of Chief Biro, will be the second keynote speaker.
The colors will be presented by the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corp, and music by Jack Chambers, of Houston and Beyond AM 1070, also will be provided.
Refreshments will be served. For information, email Urs Schmid, urs.schmid@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org.
LIVE MUSIC AT MOD
With the forecast of hot, steamy weather set for this weekend, how about enjoying the cool sounds of Zoe & Jenna, and Tommy Lewis in the downtown area of Galveston — for free?
Zoe & Jenna, an acoustic duo based in Houston, will be performing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The duo will offer a wide range of songs, including fresh takes on classics and some of today’s biggest hits.
Then at the same time Saturday, nationally touring singer and songwriter, Tommy Lewis, will present his blend of Americana music. His latest single, “Salt Water Wine,” has been receiving heavy radio play across the country and across the pond too.
For information, call 409-765-5659.
‘THE DINING ROOM’
For the third time, the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will present “The Dining Room,” by A. R. Gurney, but this time — with a new twist.
Debuting Friday, the play will showcase three experienced actors who aspire to direct, Charlotte Jackson, Brandi Keikel and Stacey Pope. Each of these aspiring directors were given vignettes from the play and the playhouse is inviting you and I to see their efforts.
Showtimes will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through June 16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Tickets are available through Ticketleap.
For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
LOS VERTIGOS SET TO PERFORM
Houston’s Los Vertigos aka The Vertigos will bring their “rock and soul revivalism” back to Galveston as they perform from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at The Rum Shack at 3204 Seawall Blvd.
The group has performed in a variety of locations and events across the island, and their new EP “Rock and Soul Salvation” is currently available on Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and other streaming entities.
For information, call 409-762-3747.
FLY ME TO THE MOON
Get your dancing shoes ready and pencil in this ballroom dance event.
Let’s Dance will have its Fly Me To The Moon ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. June 1 in the ballroom of Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway.
Attendees will get a chance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, as well as acknowledge the contributions of all NASA personnel who have contributed to the space program.
Admission is $8 per person. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.