The League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151 and Modelo Beer will have its Cinco de Mayo 2019 Fiesta from noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the plaza of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. in Galveston.
Live music kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with performances by The Line Up, Jess Lopez y Los Funky Monkeys, and Rick Fuentes and The Brown Express. DJ Roland “Puro Party” Martinez also will be playing a wide range of music across a variety of genres.
The family friendly event also will include a Kids Corner, folkloric dancers from area schools, a comedy-music revue, raffles, cake booth, crafts, food, and beer.
A special tribute to my friend, Tino Gonzalez, who recently passed away, also will be presented.
Admission is free. No outside food or drinks, including alcoholic drinks, will be allowed.
For information, call Roberto Quintero, 409-256-9602, Mary Limones, 409-539-2532, or visit the council’s Facebook page.
•••
If you want to get the party started early, make sure you attend the Cinco de Mayo celebration Saturday and Sunday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah.
Festivities will be from noon to 10 p.m. both days and will include live music, a Kid’s Corner, jalapeño eating contest, a wandering Mariachi Stiltwalker, and more. There also will be a live performance from Danzas Folkloricas de Soleil.
For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
HISTORIC HOMES TOUR
The 45th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour kicks off this weekend at various historical homes across the island.
Attendees will get to take a look at architectural history through public tours of privately-owned homes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, May 11 and May 12.
The 2019 homes on tour include the August Roemer Tenant House, 1416 Sealy St.; James and Amelia Byrnes House, 2113 Ball St.; Conrad and Henrike Lenze House, 1807 Ave. L; Allen and Lulu Cameron House, 1126 Church St.; Lucas Terrace, 1407 Broadway; Peter and Augusta Nielson House, 1711 25th St.; Iocopo Niccolai Tenant House, 2416 38th St.; and Peter and Anna Serini House, 1810 Ave. N1/2.
There also will be various special events each weekend (for a complete itinerary, visit the website).
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at www.galvestonhistory.org, or by calling 409-765-3405.
BI-PLANE FLY-IN
For those of you who love historic airplanes, then you don’t want to miss the Bi-Plane Fly-In, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Scholes Field Airport at 2115 Terminal Drive in Galveston.
Admission is free. There also will be a catered lunch from Shrimp ‘N Stuff available for $15 per person. If you’d like to eat, you’ll need to RSVP by calling 409-632-7131.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL
The 89th annual Strawberry Festival, sponsored by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4613 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The Dickinson tradition will include, vendors, music, games and activities for children, a bake sale, silent auction, and food trucks selling a variety of culinary delights.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.holytrinitydickinson.org or call 281-337-1833.
TEXAS MUSIC LEGENDS SET
TO PERFORM
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame members, Gene Watson and Johnny Rodriguez, will appear in concert at 3 p.m. May 12 at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Watson, of Houston, has been performing for over 50 years and has charted 75 songs, of which 23 were Top 10 hits and six were No. 1 records.
Rodriguez, also a native of Texas from Sabinal, has had 15 No. 1 hits including “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico,” “You Always Come Back to Hurting Me” and “Just Get Up and Close The Door.”
Brad Maule, better known as “Dr. Tony Jones,” from the soap opera General Hospital, will be the host.
Tickets range in price from $37 to $112 and are available at www.thegrand.com or by calling 800-821-1894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.